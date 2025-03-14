為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》EVs lag behind in Japan despite early lead by domestic makers 國內車廠起初雖領先，日本電動車銷售仍落後他國

    2024年11月21日在洛杉磯國際車展上拍攝的現代汽車標誌。（法新社）

    2025/03/14 05:30

    ◎ 張沛元

    Although Japanese automakers rolled out mass-produced electric vehicles more than a decade ago, EVs still account for only a fraction of new vehicle sales in Japan compared with China and European countries.

    儘管日本汽車製造商10多年前就推出大量生產的電動車，但相較於中國與歐洲各國，電動車僅佔日本新車銷售的一小部分。

    Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea’s largest automaker, re-entered the Japanese market in 2022 with two zero-emission vehicles － an EV and a fuel-cell vehicle.

    南韓最大汽車製造商現代汽車2022年重返日本市場，推出2款零排放車—1款電動車與1款燃料電池車。

    Cho Won-sang, president of Hyundai Mobility Japan Co., acknowledged fighting an uphill battle, citing oft-heard reasons for the slow acceptance of EVs in Japan.

    現代汽車日本分公司社長趙源祥坦承，這是一場艱苦戰鬥，並列舉日本對電動車的接受度緩慢的常見原因。

    “What is important in Japan is to enhance the credibility of EVs,” Cho said at an event to introduce a new EV model in Yokohama on June 5. “We will keep putting out products even if they do not sell well.”

    「在日本，重要的是提高電動車的信譽，」趙源祥（去年）6月5日在（日本）橫濱的一場新款電動車發表會上如是說，「即使銷量欠佳，我們仍繼續推出產品。」

    新聞辭典

    lag behind：片語，落後於。例句：The restaurant is lagging behind its peers in quality and customer service.（這家餐廳在品質與客戶服務上落後同業。）

    account for something：片語，（在數量上）佔…。

    uphill：副詞，向上地，上坡地；形容詞，費力的，艱難的。例句：The President faced an uphill battle against her challengers to win re-election.（總統在擊敗挑戰者以贏得連任上陷入苦戰。）

