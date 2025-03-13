為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》US cops get gun stuck to MRI machine in bungled cannabis raid美國警察在1次拙劣的大麻突襲中 槍枝被卡在核磁共振儀器

    美國加州警察在突襲1家醫療中心時，不慎讓手槍卡在核磁共振儀器上。示意圖。（法新社檔案照）

    美國加州警察在突襲1家醫療中心時，不慎讓手槍卡在核磁共振儀器上。示意圖。（法新社檔案照）

    2025/03/13 05:30

    ◎孫宇青

    Bumbling US cops who raided a medical diagnostics center thinking it was a cannabis farm got a gun stuck to the powerful magnets of an MRI machine, a California lawsuit has alleged.

    加利福尼亞州1項訴訟指出，美國警察以為1家醫療診斷中心是大麻農場，因而採取1次笨拙的突襲行動，結果槍枝被卡在核磁共振儀器的強力磁鐵上。

    The owners of the facility are claiming damages against the Los Angeles Police Department for an operation their lawyers describe as "nothing short of a disorganized circus."

    該機構業主向洛杉磯警察局索取損害賠償，其律師稱這次行動「無異於1場混亂失序的馬戲團」。

    After bursting into the diagnostics center, the SWAT team found only offices, a single employee and medical devices, including a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine.

    特種武器及戰術部隊衝進診斷中心後，只發現辦公室、1名員工和醫療設備，包括1台磁振造影儀器。

    Disregarding a sign warning that metal objects should be kept well away, one officer wandered near the machine "dangling a rifle in his right hand".（AFP）

    1名警官無視金屬物品應遠離儀器的警告標示，「右手拿著步槍」在附近徘徊。（法新社）

    新聞辭典

    bungled：形容詞，搞砸的。例句：Because of the bungled experiment, we have to start all over again.（因為實驗搞砸，我們得全部從頭來過。）

    bumbling：形容詞，笨手笨腳的。例句：Despite being bumbling, Jack is a personable young man.（儘管傑克笨手笨腳，但他是個翩翩少年。）

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    國際今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播