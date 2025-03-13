中英對照讀新聞》US cops get gun stuck to MRI machine in bungled cannabis raid美國警察在1次拙劣的大麻突襲中 槍枝被卡在核磁共振儀器

美國加州警察在突襲1家醫療中心時，不慎讓手槍卡在核磁共振儀器上。示意圖。（法新社檔案照）

2025/03/13 05:30

◎孫宇青

Bumbling US cops who raided a medical diagnostics center thinking it was a cannabis farm got a gun stuck to the powerful magnets of an MRI machine, a California lawsuit has alleged.

加利福尼亞州1項訴訟指出，美國警察以為1家醫療診斷中心是大麻農場，因而採取1次笨拙的突襲行動，結果槍枝被卡在核磁共振儀器的強力磁鐵上。

The owners of the facility are claiming damages against the Los Angeles Police Department for an operation their lawyers describe as "nothing short of a disorganized circus."

該機構業主向洛杉磯警察局索取損害賠償，其律師稱這次行動「無異於1場混亂失序的馬戲團」。

After bursting into the diagnostics center, the SWAT team found only offices, a single employee and medical devices, including a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine.

特種武器及戰術部隊衝進診斷中心後，只發現辦公室、1名員工和醫療設備，包括1台磁振造影儀器。

Disregarding a sign warning that metal objects should be kept well away, one officer wandered near the machine "dangling a rifle in his right hand".（AFP）

1名警官無視金屬物品應遠離儀器的警告標示，「右手拿著步槍」在附近徘徊。（法新社）

新聞辭典

bungled：形容詞，搞砸的。例句：Because of the bungled experiment, we have to start all over again.（因為實驗搞砸，我們得全部從頭來過。）

bumbling：形容詞，笨手笨腳的。例句：Despite being bumbling, Jack is a personable young man.（儘管傑克笨手笨腳，但他是個翩翩少年。）

