中英對照讀新聞》UK, Germany electricity cleanest on record in 2024英國、德國在2024年創下最乾淨電力紀錄

德國一處風力發電場與天空中的彩虹。（法新社）

2025/03/12 05:30

◎管淑平

Britain and Germany produced their cleanest electricity on record last year, with renewables reaching record highs, according to data released Thursday.

根據週四公布的數據，去年英國與德國創下這兩國最乾淨發電紀錄，可再生能源發電量達到創紀錄新高。

Renewable energy like wind and solar accounted for 59 percent of production in Germany, while in Britain it stood at 45 percent, the data showed.

這份數據顯示，如風力和太陽能發電等再生能源，占德國發電總量的59％，在英國則占45％。

In Germany, where 2024 marked the first year without nuclear energy, the share of renewables increased to 59 percent from 56 percent the previous year, the country’s energy regulator said in a statement.

2024年是德國首次完全不使用核能的一年，再生能源比率從前一年的56％增加到59％，該國能源主管機構在聲明中說。

Germany aims to have renewables make up 80 percent of its energy supplies by 2030 and to phase out coal by 2035.

德國的目標是要在最晚2030年，讓再生能源占其能源供應比率達80％，並在2035年前逐步淘汰燃煤發電。

新聞辭典

renewable energy：名詞，可再生能源。例句：Many countries are investing in renewable energy to reduce pollution.（許多國家正在投資可再生能源，以減少污染。）

phase out：片語，逐步淘汰或停用某事物或政策。例句：The government plans to phase out fossil fuels by 2035.（政府計畫在2035年前逐步淘汰化石燃料。）

