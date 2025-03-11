為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    中英對照讀新聞》World’s oldest llama enjoys comforting chronically ill children in North Carolina 世界上最老的駱駝喜歡安慰北卡羅來納州罹患慢性病的兒童

    在納斯卡車隊創辦的北卡羅來納州1個營地裡，名為「懷特托普」的齙牙駱駝每天都在安慰罹患慢性病的兒童，牠被評為世界上最年長的圈養駱駝。（美聯社）

    2025/03/11 05:30

    ◎盧永山

    A bucktoothed llama that spends his days comforting chronically ill children at a North Carolina camp founded by NASCAR has been crowned the world’s oldest llama in captivity.

    在納斯卡車隊創辦的北卡羅來納州1個營地裡，1隻齙牙駱駝每天都在安慰罹患慢性病的兒童，牠被評為世界上最年長的圈養駱駝。

    At 27 years and more than 250 days, the selfie- and snuggle-loving llama called Whitetop dethroned Dalai Llama, the Guinness World Records announced last week.

    金氏世界紀錄上週宣布，喜歡自拍和依偎、名叫「懷特托普」的駱駝，已經27歲250多天了，取代名叫Dalai Llama的駱駝，成為全世界最年長的駱駝。

    Whitetop was donated to the Victory Junction camp in 2006, just two years after race car driver Kyle Petty — the son of NASCAR great Richard Petty — and his family founded the camp in honor of Petty’s own son, Adam, who was 19 when he was killed in a 2000 crash while practicing for a race.

    懷特托普2006年被捐贈給勝利樞紐營地，就在2年前，賽車手凱爾‧佩蒂（納斯卡賽車巨星理查‧佩蒂之子）和他的家族設立這個營地，以紀念凱爾的兒子亞當，亞當在2000年19歲時，在1場練習賽中撞車身亡。

    Whitetop has become known for his relaxed, sweet and empathetic personality, said Billie Davis, the camp’s barn director.

    營地的穀倉主管比利‧戴維斯說，懷特托普以無憂無慮、溫柔和善解人意的性格而聞名。

    新聞辭典

    dethrone：動詞，廢黜、推翻、擊敗。例句：The world champion was dethroned by a young Swedish challenger. （這位世界冠軍被1位年輕的瑞典挑戰者擊敗了。）

    empathetic：形容詞，善解人意的、具同理心的。例句：Mary is very empathetic and always knows what to say to make me feel better.（瑪莉非常善解人意，總是知道該說些什麼，才能讓我感覺好一點。）

