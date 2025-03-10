中英對照讀新聞》Russian Gets 16-year Jail Term For Spying For Ukraine 俄羅斯人因替烏克蘭從事間諜活動被判16年徒刑

俄羅斯情報機關「俄羅斯聯邦安全局」（FSB）反情報探員執勤。（法新社）

2025/03/10 05:30

◎陳成良

Russian military court has sentenced a man to 16 years in jail for providing Ukraine with data on a military site near Moscow and preparing attacks, authorities said Tuesday.

俄羅斯軍事法院判處1名男子16年徒刑，罪名是向烏克蘭提供莫斯科附近1座軍事基地的情報，並策劃攻擊，當局週二表示。

The man filmed an air defence system in Podolsk, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) south of Moscow, in April and sent images along with geographical data "to his Ukrainian mentors to guide a drone strike against this military site", the Russian Investigative Committee said.

俄羅斯調查委員會表示，該名男子4月在莫斯科以南約40公里（25英里）的波多利斯克，拍攝1套防空系統，並將影像及地理資料「發送給烏克蘭指導者，以協助無人機攻擊該軍事設施」。

Russia has launched a crackdown on critics of what it calls a special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, with trials for treason, terrorism, extremism, sabotage or espionage multiplying.

自2022年2月以來，俄羅斯對批評其所謂「特別軍事行動」的人士加強打壓，涉及叛國、恐怖主義、極端主義、破壞活動或間諜罪的案件激增。

In addition to treason trials, thousands of people have been sanctioned, threatened or imprisoned in Russia since 2022 because of their opposition to the conflict in Ukraine.

除了叛國罪審判外，自2022年以來，俄羅斯已有數千人因反對俄烏衝突而遭制裁、威脅或監禁。

新聞辭典

mentor：名詞，導師、指導者、良師益友。例句：She considered her professor a mentor who guided her through her academic career.（她把教授視為導師，在學術生涯中給予她指導。）

multiply：動詞，（數學）乘、相乘；（數量）增加、繁殖，指某物迅速增加或擴散，例如人口成長或問題加劇。例句：The bacteria multiplied rapidly in the warm environment.（細菌在溫暖的環境中迅速繁殖。）

