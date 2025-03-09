中英對照讀新聞》Sex worker drama ’Anora’ sweeps Oscars with five awards including best picture性工作者劇情片「艾諾拉」橫掃最佳影片在內5座奧斯卡獎

導演西恩．貝克個人囊括四座奧斯卡獎。（路透）

2025/03/09 05:30

◎林家宇

"Anora," the story of a New York sex worker who gets a chance at a new life when she marries a wealthy Russian client on a whim, won five Academy Awards on Sunday, including the coveted best picture Oscar.

「艾諾拉」是一部講述紐約性工作者，在與一名富有俄羅斯恩客衝動結婚後得到新生契機的故事。本片榮獲包括最受垂涎的最佳影片等五座影藝學院獎。

請繼續往下閱讀...

In addition to best picture, Sean Baker won for best director, original screenplay and editing to tie the record for most Oscars won by an individual in one year with Walt Disney who won for four different films in 1954.

除了最佳影片，西恩．貝克還贏得了最佳導演、原創劇本與剪輯獎，追平了華特．迪士尼在1954年以四部不同電影寫下的個人單一年度最多奧斯卡獎座紀錄。

"Anora" was made for $6 million, a tiny sum by Hollywood standards.

「艾諾拉」以600萬美元資金製作，依好萊塢標準屬極小成本。

"If you’re trying to make independent films, please keep doing it. We need more. This is proof," said Baker, a director known for making small films about porn stars, transgender prostitutes and other marginalized people.

以製作關於成人片明星、跨性別娼妓和其他邊緣人物小規模電影聞名的導演西恩．貝克表示，「如果你正在製作獨立電影，請繼續下去，我們需要更多，這就是證明」。

新聞辭典

covet：動詞，渴望、垂涎。例句：The title of World Cup champion is one of the most coveted goals for football players.（世界盃冠軍是足球員最渴望的頭銜之一）

marginalize：動詞，排斥、忽視。例句：His bad reputation made him marginalized at the party.（他的負面名聲使他在黨內遭到邊緣化）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法