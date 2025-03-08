中英對照讀新聞》Lesotho insulted after Trump says nobody has heard of the country 賴索托受辱，在川普說沒人聽說過這個國家後

飄揚在賴索托首都馬賽魯的國會大樓外的賴索托國旗。（法新社）

2025/03/08 05:30

◎國際新聞中心

Lesotho’s foreign minister said on Wednesday he was shocked and insulted by U.S. President Donald Trump saying nobody has heard of the African country, and invited him to come visit.

賴索托外交部長週三表示，美國總統川普說沒有人聽說過這個非洲國家，令他感到震驚與受到侮辱，並邀請川普前來訪問。

Trump mentioned Lesotho in his address to U.S. Congress on Tuesday evening while listing some of the foreign spending he had cut as "appalling waste".

川普在向美國國會發表演說時提到賴索托，當時他列舉一些所削減的外國支出，稱之為「驚人的浪費」。

"Eight million dollars to promote LGBTQI+ in the African nation of Lesotho, which nobody has ever heard of," Trump said, drawing laughs in the Congress.

「800萬美元用來在非洲國家賴索托推廣LGBTQI+，沒有人聽說過這個國家，」川普說，引來國會一片笑聲。

Lesotho’s foreign minister, Lejone Mpotjoane, said the remark was "quite insulting". “We did not expect a head of state to refer to another sovereign nation in such a manner,” he said.

賴索托外長萊喬內．姆波喬安內說，這句話「相當侮辱人」。「我們沒有想到一位國家元首會用這種方式來指稱另一個主權國家」，他說。

“We are not taking this matter lightly,” Mpotjoane said, adding that they would send an official protest letter to Washington.

姆波喬安內說，「我們不會輕忽此事」，並補充說，將向華府發出正式的抗議信。

新聞辭典

LGBTQI+：L指女同志（Lesbian），G指男同志（Gay），B指雙性戀（Bisexual），T指跨性別（Transgender），Q指酷兒／疑性戀（Queer/Questioning），I指雙性人（Intersex），✚符號指未來還有很多可能性。

take sth lightly：對…掉以輕心。例句：He does not take this responsibility lightly.（他不會輕視這項責任。）

