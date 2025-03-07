中英對照讀新聞》More than 230,000 people sign petition to revoke Musk’s Canadian citizenship 逾23萬人連署要求撤銷馬斯克的加拿大公民身分

2025年2年11日，全球首富兼美國總統川普資深顧問馬斯克，在白宮橢圓形辦公室內聆聽川普發言。（路透）

2025/03/07 05:30

◎ 張沛元

More than 230,000 Canadians have signed a parliamentary petition calling on the prime minister to revoke Elon Musk’s Canadian citizenship for his role as a senior adviser to Trump, who has said he would like to make Canada “the 51st state” of the United States.

超過23萬名加拿大人已簽署1份呼籲（加國）總理撤銷馬斯克的加拿大公民身分的國會請願書，理由是他擔任曾稱要把加拿大變成美國「第51州」的（美國總統）川普的資深顧問。

The petition, launched by British Columbia author Qualia Reed and sponsored by New Democrat parliamentary member Charlie Angus, claims Musk has “engaged in activities that go against the national interest of Canada” and has “become a member of a foreign government that is attempting to erase Canadian sovereignty.”

這項由（加拿大）卑詩省作家夸利亞‧李德發起、（加拿大）新民主黨籍國會議員查理‧安格斯擔保的請願聲稱，馬斯克「從事違背加拿大國家利益的活動」，以及「成為1個試圖抹殺加拿大主權的外國政府的成員」。

Musk was born in South Africa but has Canadian citizenship through his mother, who is from Saskatchewan’s capital, Regina.

馬斯克出生於南非，但透過其母取得加拿大公民身分。馬斯克之母來自（加拿大）薩克其萬省首府雷吉納。

The petition is set to close for signatures June 20.

該請願連署訂於6月20日截止。

新聞辭典

revoke：動詞，撤銷，廢除，解除。例句：Drunk drivers should have their license revoked for life.（酒駕者應該被終身吊銷駕照。）

go against：片語，對…不利，反對，違背，違反。例句：Employees are discouraged from making decisions that may go against their boss’s wishes.（不鼓勵員工做出恐有違老闆意願的決定。）

erase：動詞，擦掉，抹除，清除。

