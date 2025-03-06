中英對照讀新聞》California man accidentally pays neighbor’s power bill for years加州男子不小心幫鄰居付了多年電費

太平洋瓦斯與電力公司位於加州瓦卡維爾的緊急應變中心。（美聯社檔案照）

2025/03/06 05:30

◎孫宇青

A California man discovered he has been mistakenly paying his neighbor’s power bill for up to 18 years.

1名加利福尼亞州男子發現自己犯下大錯，幫鄰居支付電費長達18年。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Ken Wilson, who has lived in the same apartment since 2006, said he recently noticed his Pacific Gas and Electric bill was going up, so he took steps to try to reduce his energy usage.

自2006年以來一直住在同一間公寓的肯‧威爾遜說，他最近注意到來自太平洋瓦斯與電力公司的帳單費用增加，因此他採取措施，試圖減少能源用量。

He reached out to PG&E when his bill failed to go down.

在費用並未減少後，他聯繫PG&E公司。

"I thought there was a leak or someone was stealing my electricity or the meter was faulty," he said.

他說：「我以為發生漏電，或有人偷了我的電，還是電錶有問題。」

A PG&E employee came to examine Wilson’s meter and discovered the company had been charging him for the unit next door, instead of his own apartment.

1名PG&E公司員工前去檢查威爾遜的電錶，發現該公司一直在向他收取隔壁公寓的電費，而不是他自己公寓的電費。

新聞辭典

usage：名詞，使用；用法。例句：The microwave was impaired because of inappropriate usage.（這台微波爐被不當使用，所以壞掉了。）

faulty：形容詞，有缺陷的；不完善的。例句：The motorcycle accident was due to faulty brakes.（這起摩托車事故是因煞車失靈而起。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法