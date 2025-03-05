中英對照讀新聞》In Norway, nearly all new cars sold in 2024 were fully electric 2024年在挪威售出的新車 幾乎都是純電車

挪威首都奧斯陸街頭的電動車。（路透）

2025/03/05 05:30

◎管淑平

Nine out of ten new cars sold in Norway last year were powered by battery only, registration data showed on Thursday, placing the country within reach of its target of only adding cars that are electric on the road by 2025.

根據週四公布的登記資料，去年在挪威售出的新車中，9成是純由電池供電，這使得該國達到其2025年起，新上路車輛都須為電動車的目標，近在咫尺。

Fully electric vehicles accounted for 88.9% of new cars sold in 2024, up from 82.4% in 2023, data from the Norwegian Road Federation (OFV) showed. Top-selling brands were Tesla, followed by Volkswagen and Toyota.

根據「挪威道路交通資訊委員會」資料，2024年售出的新車中，純電動車所占比率，從2023年的82.4％，上升到88.9％。銷售量最高的品牌是特斯拉，其次是福斯和豐田。

"Norway will be the first country in the world to pretty much erase petrol and diesel engine cars from the new car market," said Christina Bu, head of the Norwegian EV association.

「挪威將成為世界上第一個國家，幾乎將汽油和柴油引擎車從新車市場中淘汰」，挪威電動車協會會長克里斯蒂娜‧布說。

新聞辭典

account for：片語，所占比率。例句：Women account for 50% of the company’s workforce.（這家公司有一半員工是女性。）

powered：形容詞，由某事物驅動、提供動力的。例句：The boat is powered by solar energy.（這艘船以太陽能驅動。）

