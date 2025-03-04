為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    中英對照讀新聞》US Treasury Secretary urges Canada, Mexico to match US tariffs on China 美國財長敦促加拿大、墨西哥對中國課徵與美國相稱的關稅

    美國財長貝森特建議墨西哥與加拿大對中國進口產品課徵與美國相同關稅。（彭博）

    2025/03/04 05:30

    ◎魏國金

    US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Mexico has proposed matching Washington’s tariffs on China and urged Canada to do the same.

    美國財政部長史考特‧貝森特說，墨西哥已提議對中國課徵與華府一致的關稅，並敦促加拿大也採取相同措施。

    “I think it would be a nice gesture if the Canadians did it also, so in a way we could have ‘Fortress North America’ from the flood of Chinese imports,” Bessent said.

    「我認為如果加拿大人也這樣做，將是很好的表態，所以在某種意義上，我們將有『北美堡壘』，以防止中國進口洪流，」貝森特說。

    Bloomberg reported earlier that Mexican officials were willing to raise tariffs on Chinese goods and find ways to buy more from the US in a bid to avoid duties threatened by President Donald Trump.

    彭博之前報導，墨西哥官員願意提高中國產品關稅，並尋求向美國購買更多產品，以期避免總統唐納‧川普威脅的關稅。

    While it’s not clear exactly how matching tariff rates across North America would work, the impact on Mexico and Canada trade with China could be significant.

    雖然不清楚北美一致的關稅稅率確切將如何運作，但對墨西哥及加拿大與中國之間的貿易衝擊可能是重大的。

    新聞辭典

    in a way：某種意義上、某種程度上。例句：In a way it was one of my biggest mistakes.（就某種意義來說，這是我犯下最大的錯誤之一。）

    in a bid to：試圖、努力。例句：The company launched a new advertising campaign in a bid to increase sales.（這家公司推出新的廣告活動，以期增加銷售。）

