中英對照讀新聞》‘100% pure New Zealand’dairy firm busted for using Indian butter 「100％純紐西蘭」乳製品公司因使用印度奶油被罰

2025/03/03 05:30

A Kiwi dairy company has been busted for falsely claiming its products were “100 per cent pure New Zealand”, despite using butter imported from India.

1家紐西蘭乳製品公司因謊稱其產品為「100％純紐西蘭」，但實際上使用從印度進口的奶油，而被揭發並遭到處罰。

Dairy firm Milkio Foods Limited was fined US$261,452 on Aug 26 after New Zealand’s Commerce Commission took it to court for making false claims about the origin of its butter products.

紐西蘭乳製品公司Milkio Foods Limited因在奶油產品的產地上做出虛假陳述，被紐西蘭商業委員會提告，於8月26日被法院判處罰款26萬1452美元

The Hamilton-based firm misled customers about where its ghee products came from, with “claims like ‘100% Pure New Zealand’ despite importing the core ingredient from India”, the Commerce Commission said in a statement.

商業委員會在聲明中表示，這家總部位於漢密爾頓的公司，透過宣傳標語如「100％純紐西蘭」來誤導消費者，事實上其酥油產品的核心成分是從印度進口。

New Zealand’s agriculture-driven industry prides itself on high-quality dairy exports, with overseas customers hungry for milk and butter from its rich pastures.

紐西蘭以農業為主的產業，以其高品質的乳製品出口而聞名，其肥沃牧場出產的牛奶與奶油，廣受海外客戶青睞。

新聞辭典

（be）busted：俚語，意指在做壞事或非法行為時，被當場抓到或揭發。例句：He was busted cheating on the exam by the teacher.（他在考試作弊時，被老師當場抓到。）

mislead：動詞 把…帶錯方向；把…引入歧途；使產生錯誤想法。例句：The boy was misled by his companions.（那男孩被夥伴們帶壞了。）

