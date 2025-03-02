中英對照讀新聞》Conan O’Brien says Oscars can’t avoid politics but won’t dwell on it康納．歐布萊恩表示 奧斯卡無法避免政治 但會適可而止

美國知名脫口秀主持人康納．歐布萊恩將首度主持奧斯卡頒獎典禮。（路透）

◎林家宇

Conan O’Brien said he does not think he can avoid politics when he steps on the stage on Sunday to host the Academy Awards, the highest honors in the movie business.

康納．歐布萊恩表示，他不認為自己能夠在登台主持電影業界最高榮譽的影藝學院獎時迴避政治。

Past hosts and winners in traditionally liberal Hollywood often commented on current events, at times sparking angry critiques from Donald Trump on social media.

傳統上屬於自由派的好萊塢，過去幾名主持人、得獎者通常會對時事發表評論，不時激起唐納．川普在社群媒體上的猛烈批評。

O’Brien, a first-time Oscars host, said at a press conference. "I want to do it with humor and also make sure the night doesn’t drift into only about that."

首次主持奧斯卡的歐布萊恩在新聞發佈會上提到，「我想以幽默的方式處理，也會確保那一晚不會只是在這個議題上打轉」。

O’Brien said he had a responsibility to celebrate the actors and craftspeople who worked on the nominated movies while acknowledging current events. "It’s a difficult line to walk, but I’m determined to do it," he said.

歐布萊恩說，他有責任在慶賀演員和創作者為提名作品付出心力的同時談論時事。「這不是一條簡單的道路，但我決心如此」。

新聞辭典

dwell on：片語，放不下、叨唸。例句：When we were hanging out, he dwelt on his adolescent son’s misbehavior.（當我們聚在一起時，他老叨唸著自己青春期兒子的不當舉止。）

spark：動詞，激起、觸發。例句：The death of the opposition leader has sparked protests across the country.（反對派領袖的死亡在全國各地激起抗議行動。）

