中英對照讀新聞》How an AI granny is combating phone scams 人工智慧阿嬤如何打擊電話詐騙

英國手機公司推出靠碎念來拖時間以阻止詐騙集團對其他更多人進行電話詐騙的AI阿嬤「黛西」。（圖擷取自網路）

2025/02/28 05:30

◎張沛元

At first glance, Daisy looks like your stereotypical grandmother: She loves knitting and talking about her family, has a cat named Fluffy, is technologically inept and has plenty of time to shoot the breeze.

乍看之下，黛西看似有如你家的典型阿嬤：她喜歡編織與聊她的家人，有隻名叫「毛毛」的貓，對科技一竅不通，但有大把時間閒聊。

But dig a little deeper, and you’ll find her to be exceptionally tech-enabled, with a few cunning tricks up her sleeve.

但再深究些，你會發現她很懂得使用科技，還有一些聰明的錦囊妙計。

That’s because Daisy is a conversational artificial intelligence chatbot created by British mobile phone company O2 to help combat fraud by tricking phone scammers into thinking they are speaking to a real person.

這是因為黛西是英國行動電話公司O2創造的對話式人工智慧聊天機器人，旨在透過讓電話詐騙集團成員誤以為正與真人交談，以協助打擊詐騙。

Daisy’s mission, according to O2, “is to talk with fraudsters and waste as much of their time as possible with human-like rambling chat to keep them away from real people.”

根據O2，黛西的任務是「與欺詐犯談話，以類似真人的漫談來盡可能多浪費他們的時間，以避免他們與真人接觸。」

新聞辭典

shoot the breeze：慣用語，閒聊，閒談。

trick up (one’s) sleeve：片語，袖中玄機、錦囊妙計、壓箱寶、暗中秘招；指必要時可拿來用的秘密計畫、構想或優勢。例句：The President may have some tricks up his sleeve for ending the war.（總統可能有一些結束戰爭的錦囊妙計。）

