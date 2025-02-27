中英對照讀新聞》QR-code stickers mysteriously appear on 1,000 Munich graves慕尼黑1000個墳墓上出現神秘的QR碼貼紙

慕尼黑3座墓地的墳墓不知何故，被貼上印有QR碼的貼紙。（美聯社檔案照）

2025/02/27 05:30

◎孫宇青

Police in Munich are investigating a mystery: More than 1,000 stickers were put on gravestones and wooden crosses at three cemeteries in the German city, without any indication of where they came from or why.

德國慕尼黑警方正在調查一個謎團：在這座城市3座墓地的墓碑和木製十字架上，被貼上1000多張貼紙，沒有任何跡象表明它們從什麼地方出現，又是為何出現。

The 5x3.5-centimeter stickers are printed with a QR code, that, when scanned, shows the name of the person buried in the grave and its location in the cemetery — but nothing else.

這些5x3.5公分的貼紙上印有QR碼，掃描後會顯示埋在墳墓中的人的姓名，及其在墓地中的位置，除此之外什麼都沒有。

"We haven’t found any pattern behind this yet. The stickers were put both on decades-old gravestones and very new graves that so far only have a wooden cross," police spokesperson told The Associated Press.

警方發言人告訴《美聯社》：「我們還沒有發現背後存在任何規律。這些貼紙既貼在有幾十年歷史的墓碑上，也貼在非常新、目前只有1個木製十字架的墳墓上。」

Police are not only trying to find out who is behind the stickers, but are also investigating property damage, because the gravestones were partially damaged and discolored when the stickers were removed.

警方不僅試圖找出貼貼紙的人，也在調查財產損失，因為貼紙被撕掉後，墓碑部分損壞並變色。

新聞辭典

cemetery：名詞，墓地、公墓。例句：At the corner of the cemetery gathering the mourners.（在墓園的一角，哀悼者聚集在一起。）

discolor：（使）褪色、變色。例句：The rice is discolored by the tomato sauce.（白飯因蕃茄醬而變色。）

