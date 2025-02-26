中英對照讀新聞》High food prices dampen festive spirits in Russia 食物價格高昂對俄羅斯節慶氣氛潑冷水

俄羅斯鄂木斯克1名婦女在超市購物。（路透）

2025/02/26 05:30

◎管淑平

This holiday season, many Russians are tightening their belts.

這個節日期間，許多俄羅斯人正勒緊褲帶。

Russians traditionally increase their spending in the final few weeks of each year, gearing up for New Year celebrations and nationwide holidays in the first weeks of January.

請繼續往下閱讀...

俄羅斯人傳統上會在每年最後幾週增加開支，準備迎接新年慶祝活動，以及1月前幾週的全國假期。

But stubborn inflation has driven up prices of staples such as butter, potatoes and chicken in recent months, hitting Russia’s poorest and causing some to cut back this festive season.

但是，近幾個月來，居高不下的通貨膨脹導致奶油、馬鈴薯和雞肉等主食價格上升，衝擊俄羅斯最貧困族群，導致一些民眾在這個節慶季節減少花費。

"Prices have noticeably increased," said Natalia Moreva, 58, who works for the Omsk regional government.

「價格明顯上漲」，為鄂木斯克州政府工作的58歲娜塔莉亞‧莫列娃說。

"Incomes are sufficient, but when you go to the shop you used to be able to buy more," said Moreva, adding "the holiday is turning out to be a modest one."

「收入還夠，但是以前去商店可以買到更多東西」，莫列娃表示，還說「這個節日看來要節儉一點」。

新聞辭典

modest：形容詞，樸素的，適度的。例句：They had a modest wedding ceremony with only close family.（他們舉行一場簡樸的婚禮，只有至親參加。）

staple：名詞，基本食品，主食。例句：Rice is a staple for many Asian countries.（稻米是許多亞洲國家的主食。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法