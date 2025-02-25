Tigers, zebras and other stuffed animals will get new homes after health c中英對照讀新聞》oncerns kept them hidden因健康疑慮而被隱藏起來的老虎、斑馬和其他動物標本，將找到新家

南達科塔州德爾布里奇自然歷史博物館因展示的鱷魚、猴子、老虎、斑馬和其他數十種動物標本可能含有超標的砷含量，2023年8月被迫關閉，如今這些動物標本已經找到新家。（美聯社）

2025/02/25 05:30

◎盧永山

Crocodiles, monkeys, tigers, zebras and dozens of other taxidermy animals will move to new homes after concerns about arsenic exposure forced the closure of the South Dakota museum where they had been displayed for decades.

由於擔心砷暴露，南達科塔州一間展示鱷魚、猴子、老虎、斑馬和其他數十種動物標本數十年的博物館被迫關閉，但這些動物標本將搬到新家。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The Delbridge Museum of Natural History at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls closed in August 2023 after testing showed potentially hazardous levels of arsenic present in 80% of the specimens of the Brockhouse Collection.

位於蘇瀑市大平原動物園的德爾布里奇自然歷史博物館於2023年8月關閉，先前的檢測顯示，布羅克豪斯收藏品的80%標本中，含有潛在危險水平的砷含量。

The decision raised concerns that the 152 specimens, some dating back to the 1940s, would no longer be displayed. But after a search, the Sioux Falls City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution for donating the mounts to several institutions.

這項決定引發了外界關注，擔心這152件標本將不再展出，其中一些標本可追溯到1940年代。但經過一番尋找後，蘇瀑市議會於週二一致通過決議，將這些標本捐贈給幾個機構。

Under the deal, 117 specimens will go to the University of Notre Dame Museum of Biodiversity, 33 to the Atlanta-based Oddities Museum Inc., and two to the Institute for Natural History Arts Inc. in New Jersey.

根據協議，117件標本將捐贈給聖母大學生物多樣性博物館，33件標本將捐贈給位於亞特蘭大的奇異博物館，還有2件標本將捐贈給位於新澤西州的自然歷史藝術研究中心。

新聞辭典

hazardous，形容詞，危險的、有害的、冒險的。例句：Hazardous waste must be properly disposed of.（危險廢棄物必須妥善處理。）

date back，動詞片語，追溯。例句：This tradition dates back to medieval times.（這個傳統可以追溯到中世紀時期。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法