    國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Greece to open museum of ancient undersea treasures 希臘將開設古代海底寶藏博物館

    新博物館將於古雅典的港口比雷埃夫斯開幕。（法新社）

    2025/02/24 05:30

    ◎陳成良

    A new museum showcasing thousands of ancient archaeological artifacts found at sea will open next year at the Greek port of Piraeus near Athens, officials said on Monday.

    官員週一表示，一座展示數千件海底發現的古代考古文物的新博物館，將於明年在雅典附近的希臘比雷埃夫斯港開幕。

    The EU-funded museum － the largest cultural project currently underway in Greece － has a budget of more than 93 million euros ($97 million).

    這座由歐盟資助的博物館是目前希臘在建的最大文化專案，預算超過9300萬歐元（9700萬美元）

    Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said the new 26,000-square-metre building would display "thousands of finds emerging for years from the depths of the Greek seas", without giving further details.

    文化部長莉娜．門多尼表示，這座佔地2萬6000平方公尺的新博物館，將展示「多年來從希臘海洋深處發現的數千件文物」，但未透露進一步細節

    The museum, expected to open in the summer of 2026, will occupy part of the Piraeus docks, incorporating some existing elements from a 1930s storage silo.

    該博物館預計於2026年夏季開幕，將佔用比雷埃夫斯碼頭的一部分，並融合1930年代儲存筒倉的一些現有結構。

    新聞辭典

    artifact：名詞，人工製品、手工藝品。例句：The museum has a fascinating collection of Celtic artifacts.（博物館內收藏了許多令人著迷的凱爾特文物。）

    incorporate：動詞，（將某事物）併入、納入、包含。例句：We decided to incorporate his suggestions into the final report.（我們決定將他的建議納入最終報告中。）

