中英對照讀新聞》Don’t let AI ’rip off’ artists, Beatles star McCartney warns UK government披頭四巨星保羅‧麥卡尼示警英國政府 別讓AI侵害藝術家

披頭四成員保羅‧麥卡尼提醒政府AI對藝術家可能造成的傷害。（路透社）

2025/02/23 05:30

◎林家宇

Beatles musician Paul McCartney has warned that artificial intelligence could be used to "rip off" artists, urging the British government to make sure upcoming copyright reforms protect its creative industries.

披頭四音樂家保羅‧麥卡尼對人工智慧被用於「竊取」藝術家的可能性提出警告，敦促英國政府確保即將推出的版權改革，能夠保護國內創作產業。

Globally the music and film industries are grappling with the legal and ethical implications of AI models that can produce their own output after being trained on popular works, without necessarily paying the creators of the original content.

全球音樂、電影產業正想方設法應對人工智慧模型在法律與道德層面的影響，經知名作品訓練過的人工智慧能夠自行產出成品，還不必為原創內容向創作人支付費用。

Britain in December proposed a way for artists to license their work to be used in training AI, but also said there should be an exception "to support use at scale of a wide range of material by AI developers where rights have not been reserved."

英國在12月為藝術家提出的方案為，其作品經過核准才能用於訓練人工智慧，但也表示應存在例外情況，以便支持人工智慧研發者廣泛使用版權未經保留的素材。

新聞辭典

rip off：動詞，竊取、訛詐。例句：A lot of fans have been ripped off by scalpers lately.（近來有很多粉絲都被黃牛訛詐。）

reserve：動詞，保留、保有。例句：John has always reserved his weekends for his kids.（約翰總是把週末留給自己的孩子。）

