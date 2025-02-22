中英對照讀新聞》US to designate several drug cartels as ’terrorist’ groups: document 美國將多個販毒集團列為「恐怖分子」組織：文件顯示

墨西哥海軍在西南部太平洋沿岸查獲的大批毒品。（法新社）

2025/02/22 05:30

◎ 國際新聞中心

The United States is designating Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua, Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel and six other drug trafficking groups with Latin American roots as "global terrorist" organizations, according to a federal notice Wednesday.

美國將委內瑞拉的「阿拉瓜火車」、墨西哥的「西納羅亞集團」，以及其他6個源自拉丁美洲的毒品販運組織，認定為「全球恐怖分子」組織，根據週三發布的聯邦公告。

The move by President Donald Trump’s administration is the latest step in his intensifying crackdown on gang members in the United States, and his efforts to remove undocumented or criminal immigrants from the country.

唐納‧川普總統的政府採取這項行動，是他加強打擊美國境內幫派成員，以及將無證或有犯罪紀錄移民驅逐出境的最新舉措。

Mexico fears that the United States will use the designation as an excuse to intervene in its territory against the cartels, as some Republican lawmakers have been calling for.

墨西哥擔憂，美國將以這項認定為藉口，在墨西哥境內打擊販毒集團，部分共和黨議員一直呼籲採取這類行動。

Trump made border security a centerpiece of his 2024 presidential campaign.(AFP)

在2024年的總統選戰中，川普將邊境安全列為核心議題之一。（法新社）

新聞辭典

crackdown：名詞，指政府或執法機關對違法或不當行為進行嚴厲打擊、取締或鎮壓。例句：The police recently carried out a crackdown on illegal gambling, shutting down multiple casinos.（警方近日取締非法賭博，查封多個賭場。）

centerpiece：名詞，（事物的）核心、重點、最重要的部分。例句：The centerpiece of the summit was how to tackle climate change.（這次峰會的重點是如何應對氣候變遷。）

