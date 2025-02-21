中英對照讀新聞》Village People front man says ’YMCA’ isn’t a gay anthem 「村民」樂團主唱說 YMCA不是同志國歌

2025年1月19日，「村民」樂團在美國總統川普（右二）宣誓就職前夕的華府勝利晚會上獻唱YMCA，右一為該名曲創作人之一兼該樂團主唱威利斯。（法新社）

2025/02/21 05:30

◎ 張沛元

The Village People’s lyricist and lead singer has hit out at the "false assumption" that the band’s biggest hit, "YMCA," is a "gay anthem."

「村民」樂團作詞人兼主唱痛批以下這項「錯誤臆斷」，即該樂團最紅的單曲YMCA是1首「同志國歌」。

"There’s been a lot of talk, especially of late, that Y.M.C.A. is somehow a gay anthem," Victor Willis, who headed up the 1970s disco band and wrote the song with producer Jacques Morali, said on Facebook.

「有許多討論，特別是最近，說YMCA在某種程度上是同志國歌，」曾帶領這支1970年代迪斯可樂團，以及與製作人莫拉利共同創作這首歌的威利斯，在臉書上寫道。

"As I’ve said numerous times in the past, that is a false assumption based on the fact that my writing partner was gay, and some (not all) of Village People were gay, and that the first Village People album was totally about gay life."

「一如我過去無數次所言，這是錯誤的臆斷，其根據是我的寫歌夥伴是同志，以及『村民』樂團部分（但非全部）成員是同志此一事實，所以『村民』樂團首張專輯完全是關於同志生活。」

"To that I say once again, get your minds out of the gutter. It is not."

「對此，我再說一次，省省你的齷齪想法。這首歌不是（同志國歌）。」

新聞辭典

front man：名詞，主唱，樂隊的核心人物；組織（或團體）的代表人物。

hit out at someone or something：片語，猛烈批評，嚴厲抨擊。例句：The Prime Minister has hit out at opposition lawmakers for boycotting the budget review.（總理猛烈抨擊抵制預算審查的反對黨議員。）

head up：片語，帶頭，領導；導引正確方向。例句：Mary headed up the committee after John retired.（瑪莉在約翰退休後擔任委員會主席。）

