中英對照讀新聞》Hotels reveal most unusual lost and found items, room service requests飯店公開最離奇的失物招領及客房服務

2025/02/20 05:30

◎孫宇青

Hotels.com revealed some of the most unusual items left behind at its partner hotels around the world, including a pet lizard, as well as some of the most bizarre room service requests.

Hotels.com網站揭示全球合作飯店遇到的一些最稀奇的失物，包括1隻寵物蜥蜴，以及一些最奇怪的客房服務。

The website’s annual Hotel Room Innsights Report, based on data from more than 400 hotels across the globe, revealed the most common items left behind by guests include phone chargers, dirty laundry, power adapters, makeup and toiletries.

該網站的年度飯店客房洞察報告，是根據全球400多家飯店的資料製成，內容指出客人最常留下的物品，包括手機充電器、髒衣服、變壓器、化妝品和盥洗用品。

Some of the most unusual items left behind in rooms include a Rolex watch, keys and documents for a luxury car, a car tire, two full-leg casts, stacks of cash, a pet lizard and a chick.

被留在客房的最奇特物品，包括1支勞力士手錶、1輛豪華汽車的鑰匙和文件、1個汽車輪胎、2個全腿石膏、成堆的現金、1隻寵物蜥蜴和1隻小雞。

The report also detailed some of the most unusual room service requests at the hotels, including an Evian-filled tub."

該報告還詳列飯店遇到的最稀奇客房服務，包括用依雲礦泉水填滿的浴缸。

新聞辭典

toiletries：名詞，盥洗用品。例句：Put the toiletries in your bag before you start off.（在你出發前，把盥洗用品放進包包裡。）

stack：名詞，一堆、一疊（+of）。例句：Find what you are interested in from the stacks of books.（從這疊書中找出你感興趣的。）

