為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Japan to make renewables top power source by 2040 日本要在2040年前讓再生能源成最大電力來源

    日本茨城縣的風力發電機。（法新社）

    日本茨城縣的風力發電機。（法新社）

    2025/02/19 05:30

    ◎管淑平

    Japan wants renewables to be its top power source by 2040 in a push to reduce dependence on coal and gas, government plans showed Tuesday.

    週二公布的政府計畫顯示，日本致力推動減少對煤炭和天然氣的依賴，希望在2040年前讓再生能源成為該國最大電力來源。

    The government had already said it wants the world’s fourth-largest economy to be carbon-neutral by 2050.

    日本政府此前已表示，這個全球第4大經濟體希望最晚2050年達到碳中和。

    Under the new plans, renewables such as solar and wind are expected to account for 40 to 50 percent of electricity generation by 2040.

    根據這份新計畫，預計在2040年前，太陽能和風能等再生能源將佔總發電量40％到50％。

    Resource-poor Japan "will aim to maximise the use of renewable energy as our main source of power", said the draft Strategic Energy Plan released on Tuesday. (AFP)

    資源匱乏的日本「將以充分使用再生能源，做為我們主要電力來源為目標」，這份週二公布的「戰略能源計畫」草案說。（法新社）

    新聞辭典

    carbon-neutral：形容詞，碳中和的（淨碳排放量為零）。例句：We are working to create a carbon-neutral campus.（我們正努力打造一個淨零碳排校園。）

    dependence：名詞，依賴，依靠。例句：The government is committed to reducing its dependence on imported oil.（政府致力於降低對進口石油的依賴。）

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    國際今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播