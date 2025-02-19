中英對照讀新聞》Japan to make renewables top power source by 2040 日本要在2040年前讓再生能源成最大電力來源

日本茨城縣的風力發電機。（法新社）

2025/02/19 05:30

◎管淑平

Japan wants renewables to be its top power source by 2040 in a push to reduce dependence on coal and gas, government plans showed Tuesday.

週二公布的政府計畫顯示，日本致力推動減少對煤炭和天然氣的依賴，希望在2040年前讓再生能源成為該國最大電力來源。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The government had already said it wants the world’s fourth-largest economy to be carbon-neutral by 2050.

日本政府此前已表示，這個全球第4大經濟體希望最晚2050年達到碳中和。

Under the new plans, renewables such as solar and wind are expected to account for 40 to 50 percent of electricity generation by 2040.

根據這份新計畫，預計在2040年前，太陽能和風能等再生能源將佔總發電量40％到50％。

Resource-poor Japan "will aim to maximise the use of renewable energy as our main source of power", said the draft Strategic Energy Plan released on Tuesday. (AFP)

資源匱乏的日本「將以充分使用再生能源，做為我們主要電力來源為目標」，這份週二公布的「戰略能源計畫」草案說。（法新社）

新聞辭典

carbon-neutral：形容詞，碳中和的（淨碳排放量為零）。例句：We are working to create a carbon-neutral campus.（我們正努力打造一個淨零碳排校園。）

dependence：名詞，依賴，依靠。例句：The government is committed to reducing its dependence on imported oil.（政府致力於降低對進口石油的依賴。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法