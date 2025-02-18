中英對照讀新聞》TSMC Considers Running Intel’s US Factories After Trump Team Request 在川普團隊要求後，台積電考慮經營英特爾的美國晶圓廠

台積電考慮營運英特爾美國晶圓廠的傳聞近期甚囂塵上。（路透）

2025/02/18 05:30

◎魏國金

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is considering taking a controlling stake in Intel Corp.’s factories at the request of Trump administration officials, a person familiar with the matter said.

一名知情者說，在川普政府官員的要求下，台積電正考慮取得英特爾廠的控股股權。

Trump officials raised the idea of a deal between the two companies in recent meetings with the Taiwanese chipmaker, the person said, and TSMC was receptive.

這名人士說，川普官員在近期與這家台灣晶片製造商的會議中，提出兩企業達成交易的想法，而台積電欣然接受。

The talks are in very early stages, and the exact structure of a potential partnership hasn’t been established. But the intended result would have the world’s largest made-to-order chipmaker fully operating Intel’s US semiconductor factories, said the person.

他表示，相關會談處於非常早期階段，此潛在合作關係的確切結構尚未確立。但預期成果將是讓這家全球最大接單生產的晶片製造商完全營運英特爾的美國半導體廠。

Still, the possible partnership could run into political hurdles. A White House official said that the president is unlikely to support a foreign entity operating Intel’s factories.

然而，此一可能的夥伴關係仍可能遭遇政治障礙。一名白宮官員說，總統不太可能支持一個外國實體營運英特爾的晶圓廠。

新聞辭典

receptive：樂於接受的。例句：We are receptive to your ideas.（我們欣然接受你的看法）。

run into：陷入、不期而遇。例句：She ran into trouble.（她遇到了麻煩）。

