中英對照讀新聞》Hidden portrait found under Titian masterpiece in Cyprus隱藏在提香名作下的肖像畫在賽普勒斯被發現

2025/02/16 05:30

◎林家宇

Researchers in Cyprus have discovered a hidden portrait that lay undetected for centuries beneath a 1570 oil painting by Renaissance master Titian, a rendering of which is now on display in the city of Limassol.

賽普勒斯研究人員發現，出自文藝復興大師提香手筆的1幅1570年油畫之下，隱藏著1幅數個世紀以來未被察覺的肖像畫。該幅作品重現後，如今在賽普勒斯城市利馬索爾展出。

The newly discovered work shows a unidentified man with a thin moustache, quill in hand, standing next to a stack of papers or books - a prosaic image compared to the scene of Jesus Christ, bound and wearing a crown of thorns, that Titian later painted over it.

這幅新發現的作品呈現1名身分不明的男性，蓄著淺鬍，手握鵝毛筆，站在一疊紙張或書本旁—與提香覆蓋其上的畫作，遭捆縛並戴上荊棘王冠的耶穌基督畫面相較顯得平淡。

The finished artwork, called Ecce Homo - meaning "Behold, The Man" in English - shows Jesus standing next to Pontius Pilate, who presided over the last stages of Jesus’ trial before he was crucified.

這幅藝術成品名為「試觀此人」—英文語意為「瞧，這個人」—描繪耶穌站在本丟‧彼拉多身旁的景象。耶穌被釘上十字架前的最終階段審判，正是由他主持。

Born Tiziano Vecellio in 1488, Titian, together with his studio in Venice, produced hundreds of paintings until his death in 1576.

本名提齊安諾‧維伽略的提香生於1488年，與他在威尼斯的工作坊製作出上百幅畫作，直到1576年逝世。

新聞辭典

prosaic：形容詞，平淡的、乏味的。例句：The photographer is good at catching the prosaic side of life.（這名攝影師善於捕捉生活中平淡的一面。）

preside：動詞，主持（會議、儀式）。例句：The Prime Minister will preside over this interdepartmental meeting.（首相將主持這場跨部門會議。）

