中英對照讀新聞》’Thought he’d swallowed me!’: whale gulps kayaker in Chile, spits him out「我以為牠把我吞下去了！」智利鯨魚吞下划皮艇的人後又吐出

2025/02/15 05:30

◎國際新聞中心

A humpback whale briefly swallowed a kayaker in southern Chile, before spitting him out unharmed, an amazing escape that was all captured on video.

在智利南部，1隻座頭鯨短暫地吞噬1名划皮艇的人，隨後又將他毫髮無傷地吐出，這驚險的一幕被完整地拍攝下來。

Adrian Simancas was paddling off the Patagonian city of Punta Arenas on Saturday when the giant baleen surged out of the water swallowing him and his yellow kayak whole.

阿德里安‧西曼卡斯週六在巴塔哥尼亞城市旁達阿里納附近海域划著皮艇，當時這隻巨大的鬚鯨從水中躍出，將他和他的黃色皮艇整個吞噬。

Five seconds later a stunned Simancas bobbed to the surface, as the whale’s dorsal again emerged above the surface of the frigid gray water.

僅僅5秒鐘後，驚魂未定的西曼卡斯浮出水面，那隻鯨魚的背鰭也再次出現在冰冷灰暗的水面上。

"I thought he’d swallowed me!" Simancas exclaimed.

「我還以為牠把我吞下去了！」西曼卡斯驚呼。

新聞辭典

kayak：名詞，皮艇，kayaker為划皮艇的人。例句：The man paddled his kayak through the calm river.（那名男子划著他的皮艇穿越平靜的河流。）

exclaim：動詞，喊叫、驚呼或大聲說出。例句："I can’t believe it!" he exclaimed with excitement.（「我不敢相信！」他興奮地大叫。）

