中英對照讀新聞》Jaywalking in NYC Is Legal Now 紐約市現在可以合法任意穿越馬路

2014年1月底拍攝的畫面顯示，行人在美國紐約市上西區的西96街與百老匯交叉口，任意穿越馬路。（美聯社檔案照）

2025/02/14 05:30

◎ 張沛元

After decades of mostly turning the other way, New York City officials finally decriminalized jaywalking, crossing against a traffic signal or outside a crosswalk.

在大抵上反其道而行數十年後，（美國）紐約市官員終於將任意穿越馬路—不遵照交通號誌過馬路，或沒走在斑馬線上過馬路—除罪化。

The City Council passed a bill last month to allow pedestrians to cross the street wherever they please, and it became law over the weekend, after Mayor Eric Adams ran out of his allotted time to decide whether to veto or sign the bill.

（紐約）市議會上月通過一項法案，允許行人想在哪裡任意穿越馬路，就在哪裡穿越；隨著（紐約）市長亞當斯未能在規定時間內決定要否決還是簽署，該法案於本週末成為法律。

New Yorkers now can cross the street wherever they please without fear of a summons. Some fear the new law could lead to more pedestrian deaths.

紐約人如今可以在不必擔心被法庭傳喚的情況下，高興在哪裡穿越馬路，就在哪裡穿越。有些人擔心，新法恐導致更多行人死亡。

新聞辭典

decriminalize：動詞，除罪化，使之合法。例句：Some lawmakers have introduced bills to decriminalize marijuana and underage gambling.（一些議員提出大麻與未成年人博弈合法化的法案。）

run out of：片語，用完，用罄（金錢或時間）。例句：We ran out of gas while driving.（我們開車時沒油了。）

allot：動詞，分派，分配。

