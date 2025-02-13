中英對照讀新聞》Zoo will send pooping elephant video to your ex for Valentine’s動物園將在情人節向您的前任發送大象排便影片

曼菲斯動物園規劃情人節活動，只要捐款就可送給情人或前任情人動物特殊影片。（路透檔案照）

2025/02/13 05:30

◎孫宇青

The Memphis Zoo in Tennessee is celebrating Valentine’s Day by giving fans the chance to send a cute red panda video to their sweethearts － or a video of an elephant pooping to their exes.

田納西州曼菲斯動物園為了慶祝情人節，將給動物迷一個機會，向他們的情人發送可愛小貓熊影片，或向前任情人發送大象排便影片。

The zoo announced its "Dating or Dumping" promotion allows followers to exchange a donation of $10 for a video to pass along as a Valentine’s Day gift.

該動物園宣布推出「約會或拋棄」促銷活動，粉絲可以透過捐款10美元，換取一段影片在情人節送禮。

The options are "an adorable video of a red panda munching on a grape" or "a stinky video of an elephant poop hitting the pile."

選項包括「小貓熊咀嚼葡萄的可愛影片」或「大象糞便堆成一堆臭氣熏天的影片」。

"Got an ex that deserves a stinkin’ surprise? This Valentine’s, let an elephant do the talking. Or maybe you’ve found the one and want to send them something adorable? Our red pandas have you covered," the zoo said on its website.

該動物園在網站上表示：「您有一個值得讓他大吃一驚的前任嗎？這個情人節，讓大象代勞。或者是您已遇到夢中情人，想送他們一些可愛的東西？我們的小貓熊可以滿足您的需求。」

新聞辭典

pass along：慣用片語，傳遞。例句：Please pass along the sheet and make sure everyone signs.（請傳下該表並確保大家都有簽名。）

munch：動詞或名詞，津津有味地咀嚼；吃的東西。例句：It is pleasing to watch kids munching on the desserts.（看著孩子們津津有味地吃點心，真是令人愉悅。）

