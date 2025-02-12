中英對照讀新聞》Mysterious googly eyes go viral after appearing on public art in Oregon 神秘的玩具眼睛出現在奧勒岡州公共藝術品上後爆紅

奧勒岡州本德市裝置藝術品被貼上神秘的玩具眼睛。（美聯社）

2025/02/12 05:30

◎管淑平

Googly eyes have been appearing on sculptures around the central Oregon city of Bend, delighting many residents and sparking a viral sensation covered widely by news outlets.

玩具眼睛出現在奧勒岡州中部本德市的雕塑上，逗樂許多居民，也一夕爆紅，被多家新聞媒體廣泛報導。

請繼續往下閱讀...

On social media, the city shared photos of googly eyes on installations in the middle of roundabouts that make up its so-called “Roundabout Art Route.”

本德市在社群媒體分享數個圓環中央裝置藝術品上的玩具眼睛照片；這些裝置藝術構成所謂的「圓環藝術之路」。

Over the years, the city’s sculptures have been adorned with other seasonal decorations. The city doesn’t remove those, and views the googly eyes differently because of the adhesive, Bend’s communications director, Rene Mitchell, told The Associated Press.

多年來，該市雕塑品會被以季節性裝飾品點綴，市府均未移除這些裝飾，但對這些玩具眼睛持不同看法，因為它們有黏膠，本德市傳播主任雷妮‧米契爾向美聯社說。

“We really encourage our community to engage with the art and have fun. We just need to make sure that we can protect it and that it doesn’t get damaged,” she said. (AP)

「我們很鼓勵社區居民參與並享受藝術，只是我們需要確保能夠保護這些藝術品，避免受損」，她說。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

adorn：動詞，裝飾，點綴。例句：The room was adorned with beautiful flowers.（這個房間被以美麗的花朵裝飾。）

engage：動詞，參與，投入。例句：The event encouraged people to engage with local art.（這個活動鼓勵人們參與在地藝術。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法