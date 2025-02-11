中英對照讀新聞》The heist of 100,000 eggs in Pennsylvania becomes a whodunit that police have yet to crack 賓州10萬枚雞蛋被竊案，成為警方有待偵破的犯罪案件

美國農業部表示，由於美國爆發禽流感，導致大量蛋雞被撲殺，使得雞蛋短缺，商場上的蛋架幾乎被搶購一空，也導致賓州1輛拖車所運送的10萬顆雞蛋被竊，迄今仍未偵破。（歐新社）

2025/02/11 05:30

◎盧永山

Four days after the theft that law enforcement say could be tied to the sky-high cost of eggs, no leads have come in, Trooper First Class Megan Frazer, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania State Police, said Wednesday.

賓州警察局發言人、一級警員梅根．弗瑞澤週三表示，竊案發生4天後，執法部門表示，這可能與雞蛋價格過高有關，但尚未收到任何線索。

“We’re relying on leads from people from the community. So we’re hoping that somebody knows something, and they’ll call us and give us some tips,” she said.

她說：「我們依靠社區民眾的線索。所以我們希望有人知道一些事情，然後打電話給我們，並給我們一些情報。」

Police are also following up with any possible witnesses and looking into surveillance footage that could help them identify the perpetrator as they race to solve the mystery.

警方也正在追查任何可能的目擊者，並查看監視器的錄影，這能幫助他們找出犯案者，進而盡快解開這個謎團。

“In my career, I’ve never heard of a hundred thousand eggs being stolen. This is definitely unique,” said Frazer, who has a dozen years on the job.

從警十多年的弗瑞澤說：「在我的職業生涯中，我從未聽說過10萬顆雞蛋被竊，這絕對是第一次。」

新聞辭典

tip：名詞，小費、提示、情報。例句：She gave the taxi driver a tip.（她給計程車司機小費。）

perpetrator：名詞，犯罪者、行兇者。例句：The perpetrators of the massacre must be brought to justice as war criminals.（參與大屠殺的人必須被當作戰犯繩之以法。）

