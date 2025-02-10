中英對照讀新聞》UK To Become First Country To Criminalise AI Tools Creating Sexual Abuse Images 英國將立法管制人工智慧製作性虐圖像 開創全球先河

英國立法保護兒童，嚴禁AI工具生成性虐影像。（路透）

2025/02/10 05:30

◎陳成良

Britain will become the first country to introduce laws against AI tools used to generate sexual abuse images, the government announced late Saturday.

英國政府週六晚間宣布，將成為全球第一個立法管制用於製作性虐待圖像的人工智慧（AI）工具的國家。

The government will make it illegal to possess, create or distribute AI tools designed to generate sexualised images of children, punishable by up to five years in prison, interior minister Yvette Cooper revealed.

內政大臣古柏透露，政府將把持有、製作或散布專門用於生成兒童色情圖像的人工智慧工具，列為違法行為，最高可判處5年監禁。

It will also be illegal to possess AI "paedophile manuals" which teach people how to use AI to sexually abuse children, punishable by up to three years in prison.

持有指導如何利用人工智慧進行兒童性虐待的「戀童癖指南」，也將被視為違法，最高可判處3年監禁。

"Online child sexual abuse material is growing, but also the grooming of children teenagers online. And what’s now happening is that AI is putting this on steroids," Yvette Cooper told Sky News on Sunday.

「網上兒童性虐待內容不斷增加，針對兒童青少年的網路誘拐行為也在上升。而人工智慧的出現更令這種情況變本加厲。」古柏週日接受「天空新聞」採訪時表示。

新聞辭典

groom：動詞，（在此指貶義）專門培養／誘騙（尤指為性剝削目的）。例句：Online predators often groom young victims through social media platforms.（網路掠食者經常透過社群媒體平台，誘騙年輕受害者。）

on steroids：片語，字面意思為「使用類固醇」，引申含義為更強大／更嚴重的版本。例句：This hurricane is like a normal storm on steroids.（這場颶風就像是普通風暴的加強版。）

