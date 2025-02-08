中英對照讀新聞》The Scottish government wants everyone to know it does not plan to ban cats.蘇格蘭政府想讓每個人知道，它不打算禁止養貓。

一度盛傳蘇格蘭政府打算推出養貓禁令。（美聯社）

2025/02/08 05:30

◎周虹汶

The Scottish government wants everyone to know it does not plan to ban cats.

蘇格蘭政府想讓每個人知道，它不打算禁止養貓。

The Scottish Animal Welfare Commission said cats kill at least 700 million birds and other animals each year in the U.K. It advised the government to consider a range of measures, including keeping domestic cats indoors or on leashes, to protect endangered species such as Scottish wildcats.

「蘇格蘭動物福利委員會」說，貓隻每年在英國殺害至少7億隻鳥和其他動物。它建議政府考慮採取一系列措施，包括在室內養家貓或用牽繩，以保護蘇格蘭野貓等瀕臨滅絕的物種。

The report said “cat containment” measures could also include “restrictions on introducing cats to households in vulnerable areas” – interpreted by some as effectively a ban.

報告說，「擋貓」措施可能也包括「限制把貓引進脆弱地區家庭」—部分人士解讀為實際上設禁。

The Scottish government said it would “fully consider” the recommendations.

蘇格蘭政府說，它將「充分考慮」這些建議。

In a nation of animal-lovers, the suggestions spawned alarming headlines. The Daily Mail reported: “Fury as households in Scotland could be banned from getting a pet cat.” The Scottish Daily Express branded the idea a “madcap scheme.”（AP）

在這個熱愛動物的國家，這些建議成為媒體高度關注的焦點。《每日郵報》報導，「蘇格蘭家庭可能禁養寵物貓，引發眾怒。」《蘇格蘭每日快報》稱此想法是個「瘋狂計畫」。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

spawn：名詞，指魚和青蛙等的卵、小孩、小動物；動詞。指使産生、使突然成長、產卵。例句：The new economic freedom has spawned thousands of new small businesses.（新的經濟自由催生了上千家新的小型企業。）

brand：名詞，指商標、牌子；動詞，指汙名化、譴責、打上烙印。例句：The media branded them racist.（媒體把他們汙名化為種族主義者。）

