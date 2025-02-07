中英對照讀新聞》Old aircraft carrier, once part of mighty Soviet fleet, burns in Chinese lagoon 曾是強大蘇聯艦隊一員的老航艦在中國潟湖燒掉

網路上流傳前蘇聯航空母艦「明斯克號」在中國潟湖陷入火海的畫面。（取自網路）

2025/02/07 05:30

◎ 張沛元

A former Soviet aircraft carrier burned in a waterway near Shanghai over the weekend, the latest setback for the decommissioned warship since its conversion into a Chinese tourist attraction.

1艘前蘇聯航空母艦週末在上海附近的水道燒掉，為這艘退役軍艦被改造為中國旅遊景點以來的最新挫折。

The carrier Minsk, which has been anchored for the past eight years in a lagoon near the Yangtze River in Nantong, Jiangsu province, caught fire during renovations for it to become part of a military theme park, state-run China National Radio reported Saturday.

中國國營中央人民廣播電台週六報導，過去8年來一直停泊於江蘇南通的長江附近1處潟湖的航艦「明斯克號」，在翻修為軍事主題樂園時著火。

The blaze broke out Friday afternoon and was extinguished about 24 hours later, the report said.

該報導說，大火爆發於週五午後，約2小時後撲滅。

新聞辭典

mighty：形容詞，強大的，很，極。

setback：名詞，挫折，障礙。例句：The court’s ruling represents another legal setback for the divisive executive order issued by US President Donald Trump on his first day in office.（法院的裁決，是美國總統川普上任首日發布爭議性行政命令的另一法律挫折。）

break out：片語動詞，開始，突然發生。例句：US President Donald Trump warned early last month that if the hostages were not released by his inauguration on January 20, “all hell will break out in the Middle East.”（美國總統川普上月初警告，若人質未能在他1月20日就職前獲釋，「中東將爆發地獄般的災難」。）

