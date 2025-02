中英對照讀新聞》Old aircraft carrier, once part of mighty Soviet fleet, burns in Chinese lagoon 曾是強大蘇聯艦隊一員的老航艦在中國潟湖燒掉

網路上流傳前蘇聯航空母艦「明斯克號」在中國潟湖陷入火海的畫面。(取自網路)

2025/02/07 05:30

◎ 張沛元

A former Soviet aircraft carrier burned in a waterway near Shanghai over the weekend, the latest setback for the decommissioned warship since its conversion into a Chinese tourist attraction.

1艘前蘇聯航空母艦週末在上海附近的水道燒掉,為這艘退役軍艦被改造為中國旅遊景點以來的最新挫折。

The carrier Minsk, which has been anchored for the past eight years in a lagoon near the Yangtze River in Nantong, Jiangsu province, caught fire during renovations for it to become part of a military theme park, state-run China National Radio reported Saturday.

中國國營中央人民廣播電台週六報導,過去8年來一直停泊於江蘇南通的長江附近1處潟湖的航艦「明斯克號」,在翻修為軍事主題樂園時著火。

The blaze broke out Friday afternoon and was extinguished about 24 hours later, the report said.

該報導說,大火爆發於週五午後,約2小時後撲滅。

新聞辭典

mighty:形容詞,強大的,很,極。

setback:名詞,挫折,障礙。例句:The court’s ruling represents another legal setback for the divisive executive order issued by US President Donald Trump on his first day in office.(法院的裁決,是美國總統川普上任首日發布爭議性行政命令的另一法律挫折。)

break out:片語動詞,開始,突然發生。例句:US President Donald Trump warned early last month that if the hostages were not released by his inauguration on January 20, “all hell will break out in the Middle East.”(美國總統川普上月初警告,若人質未能在他1月20日就職前獲釋,「中東將爆發地獄般的災難」。)

