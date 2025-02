中英對照讀新聞》British brothers amass world’s largest collection of Pokémon cards英國兄弟檔收集世界上最多的寶可夢卡牌

英國一對兄弟檔收集近5萬張寶可夢卡牌,打破金氏世界紀錄。示意圖。(路透檔案照)

2025/02/06 05:30

◎孫宇青

British Pokemon Trading Card game superfans Owen and Conner Gray earned a Guinness World Record for the largest collection of 48,339 different Pokemon cards, breaking Benjamin DeGuire’s collection tallied at 34,310 in 2023.

英國寶可夢集換式卡牌遊戲超級粉絲歐文‧格雷和康納‧格雷,以4萬8339張不同的寶可夢卡牌,贏得收藏量最多的金氏世界紀錄,打破在2023年統計、班傑明‧德奎爾的3萬4310張收藏量。

The Gray brothers’ 48,339 cards come from several different countries and are printed in multiple different languages. "We have all of them bar the Dutch language," Conner said.

格雷兄弟的4萬8339張卡牌來自多個不同國家,並以多種不同語言印刷。康納說:「除了荷蘭語的卡牌外,我們什麼都有。」

The siblings said one of their most fortuitous finds came when they bought some bags full of cards that had been found in an attic.

這對兄弟檔說,他們最幸運的挖寶經驗之一是,他們買到一些在閣樓尋獲、裝滿卡牌的袋子。

"There were probably about 3-4,000 cards just thrown into JD Sports bags and in that combination were two gold star Charizards, which today are worth anywhere between £5-25,000 each," Owen said.

歐文說:「被丟在運動時尚零售商店JD Sports袋子裡的卡牌,大概有3000到4000張,其中有2張gold star噴火龍,現在每張的價值在5000到2萬5000英鎊之間。」

新聞辭典

amass:動詞,積累;大量收集。例句:Warren Buffett has amassed a huge fortune from stocks.(華倫‧巴菲特藉由股票累積大量財富。)

bar:介係詞,除…外。例句:Everyone needs to take the exam, bar those that have passed.(大家都要參加考試,除了那些已經通過的人。)

