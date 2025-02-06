中英對照讀新聞》British brothers amass world’s largest collection of Pokémon cards英國兄弟檔收集世界上最多的寶可夢卡牌

英國一對兄弟檔收集近5萬張寶可夢卡牌，打破金氏世界紀錄。示意圖。（路透檔案照）

2025/02/06 05:30

◎孫宇青

British Pokemon Trading Card game superfans Owen and Conner Gray earned a Guinness World Record for the largest collection of 48,339 different Pokemon cards, breaking Benjamin DeGuire’s collection tallied at 34,310 in 2023.

英國寶可夢集換式卡牌遊戲超級粉絲歐文‧格雷和康納‧格雷，以4萬8339張不同的寶可夢卡牌，贏得收藏量最多的金氏世界紀錄，打破在2023年統計、班傑明‧德奎爾的3萬4310張收藏量。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The Gray brothers’ 48,339 cards come from several different countries and are printed in multiple different languages. "We have all of them bar the Dutch language," Conner said.

格雷兄弟的4萬8339張卡牌來自多個不同國家，並以多種不同語言印刷。康納說：「除了荷蘭語的卡牌外，我們什麼都有。」

The siblings said one of their most fortuitous finds came when they bought some bags full of cards that had been found in an attic.

這對兄弟檔說，他們最幸運的挖寶經驗之一是，他們買到一些在閣樓尋獲、裝滿卡牌的袋子。

"There were probably about 3-4,000 cards just thrown into JD Sports bags and in that combination were two gold star Charizards, which today are worth anywhere between £5-25,000 each," Owen said.

歐文說：「被丟在運動時尚零售商店JD Sports袋子裡的卡牌，大概有3000到4000張，其中有2張gold star噴火龍，現在每張的價值在5000到2萬5000英鎊之間。」

新聞辭典

amass：動詞，積累；大量收集。例句：Warren Buffett has amassed a huge fortune from stocks.（華倫‧巴菲特藉由股票累積大量財富。）

bar：介係詞，除…外。例句：Everyone needs to take the exam, bar those that have passed.（大家都要參加考試，除了那些已經通過的人。）

