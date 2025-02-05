中英對照讀新聞》Japan witnesses warmest autumn on record 日本經歷紀錄史上最熱的秋天

去年12月東京的楓紅。（法新社）

2025/02/05 05:30

◎管淑平

Japan has recorded its warmest autumn since records began 126 years ago, the weather agency said, delaying the country’s popular displays of seasonal foliage into December.

日本氣象廳表示，日本記錄到自126年前開始，有紀錄以來最熱的秋天，導致該國熱門的賞楓季延後到12月。

Last autumn was 1.97 degrees Celsius warmer than usual, making it the hottest autumn since 1898, when records began, the Japan Meteorological Agency said in a statement on their website.

去年秋天氣溫比常年高攝氏1.97度，使其成為自1898年開始記錄以來，最熱的秋季，日本氣象廳在其網站上的聲明中表示。

The weather has delayed the country’s autumn foliage season － when tourists flock to see leaves turn vibrant reds and yellows.

這種天氣使該國秋季賞楓季延後；這個季節吸引遊客蜂擁而至，欣賞變成鮮豔紅、黃色的樹葉。

Japan recorded its joint-hottest summer on record last year as extreme heatwaves, which scientists say are fuelled by climate change, engulfed many parts of the world.

由於極端熱浪，日本去年也出現並列紀錄史上最熱的夏季；科學家表示，由氣候變遷引發的極端熱浪席捲了世界許多地區。

新聞辭典

foliage：名詞，樹葉。例句：The park is known for its beautiful autumn foliage.（這座公園以其美麗的秋葉聞名。）

engulf：動詞，席捲。例句：The city was engulfed by the floodwaters.（洪水席捲這座城市。）

