中英對照讀新聞》Trump Meets Nvidia CEO Huang at White House on Friday 川普週五在白宮與輝達執行長黃仁勳會面

美國總統川普上月31日在白宮與輝達執行長黃仁勳會面。（法新社）

2025/02/04 05:30

◎魏國金

United States President Donald Trump met Friday with Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang at the White House as the US prepares tariffs on semiconductors, weighs the fate of a chip subsidy program and probes whether Chinese AI startup DeepSeek skirted export controls to obtain the company’s products.

美國總統川普週五與輝達執行長黃仁勳在白宮會面，該時機正值美國準備對半導體課徵關稅、權衡晶片補貼計畫的未來，以及調查中國人工智慧新創公司「深度求索」是否迴避出口管制，取得輝達產品之際。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Chip tariffs would weigh heavily on Nvidia, which relies on overseas partners to manufacture its semiconductors. Trump told reporters he’d had a good meeting with Huang, but insisted “eventually we’re going to put tariffs on chips.”

晶片關稅將嚴重影響依賴海外夥伴生產其半導體的輝達。川普告訴記者，他與黃仁勳有良好的會談，但堅稱「我們最終將對晶片課徵關稅」。

In response to a question about the potential for more restrictions on chip exports to China, the president said he will move forward with tariffs. Current limitations on shipping to China take the form of license requirements administered by the Department of Commerce.

在回應可能對晶片出口中國實施更多限制的問題上，總統說，他將繼續推動關稅措施。目前對輸往中國的晶片限制，採取商務部掌管的許可要求形式。

新聞辭典

skirt（around）：迴避、繞開。例句：It is impossible to skirt the controversial problem.（迴避這個爭議問題是不可能的。）

weigh：有份量、有影響。例句：Her suggestion weighed heavily in this decision.（她的建議對此決定有重大影響。）

