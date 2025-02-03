中英對照讀新聞》Lockheed forms subsidiary to help defense companies adopt AI 洛克希德公司成立子公司 協助國防企業導入人工智慧

軍火工業龍頭洛克希德‧馬丁宣布成立1家子公司Astris AI，協助美國國防公司將人工智慧融入營運。（路透）

Lockheed Martin said on Monday it had formed a subsidiary that will help U.S. defense companies incorporate artificial intelligence into their operations.

洛克希德‧馬丁公司週一宣布成立1家子公司，旨在協助美國國防企業將人工智慧（AI）整合至其營運作業中。

Companies across sectors have leaned more on AI over the past few years to help optimize their workflow. However, defense companies have remained cautious given the sensitive data required to train models in the sector.

過去數年，各產業的公司紛紛加重對人工智慧的應用，以優化其工作流程。然而，由於國防產業訓練模型所需的資料涉及敏感資訊，因此國防企業對此仍持謹慎態度。

Earlier this month, privately held defense tech company Anduril Industries partnered with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI to develop and deploy advanced artificial intelligence solutions for national security missions.

本月初，民營國防科技公司Anduril Industries與ChatGPT開發商OpenAI建立合作夥伴關係，共同為國家安全任務開發及部署先進的人工智慧解決方案。

Lockheed said the subsidiary, Astris AI, will also focus on enabling the adoption of AI solutions in some commercial applications.

洛克希德表示，其子公司Astris AI也將致力於推動人工智慧解決方案，在部分商業應用領域的導入。

