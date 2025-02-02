中英對照讀新聞》Pineapple pizza debate heats up as UK pizzeria sets 100-pound price tag 英國披薩店訂下的100英鎊價格助長鳳梨披薩的爭論熱度

包含鳳梨配料的夏威夷披薩不時在網路上掀起論戰。（路透）

2025/02/02 05:30

◎林家宇

A trendy pizzeria in the English city of Norwich has declared war on pineapples, charging an eye-watering 100 pounds for a Hawaiian in a bid to put customers off the disputed topping.

一間位於英格蘭城市諾里奇的新潮披薩店向鳳梨宣戰，對夏威夷口味收取令人瞠目的100英鎊價格，想方設法要讓顧客打消選購這道爭議配料的念頭。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Lupa Pizza recently added pizza topped with ham and pineapple to its account on a food delivery app, writing in the description: "Yeah, for 100 pounds you can have it. Order the champagne too! Go on, you monster!"

魯帕披薩近期在自己的外送應用程式帳戶上，新增了擺放火腿和鳳梨的披薩口味，在說明欄位寫道：「是的，花100英鎊你就能享用，順便連香檳一起下單吧，快啊，你們這群怪人。」

"(We) vehemently dislike pineapple on pizza," said Lupa co-owner Francis Wolf. "We feel like it doesn’t suit pizza at all."

魯帕披薩共同經營者法蘭西斯．沃夫表示，「我們極度厭惡在披薩上擺上鳳梨」、「我們一點都不覺得這是適合披薩的配料」。

The other co-owner, head chef Quin Jianoran, said they kept tinned pineapple at the restaurant in case someone ordered it, but this had yet to happen.

另一位共同經營者，主廚昆．吉諾蘭提到，他們仍在餐廳備有鳳梨罐頭，以防有人點餐，但至今還未發生。

As pizza has become popular globally, foreign innovations in toppings have often left Italians perplexed and aghast.

隨著披薩在全球日益受到歡迎，新穎的外國配料時常讓義大利人困惑又傻眼。

【新聞辭典】

vehemently：副詞，強烈地、劇烈地。例句：The celebrity vehemently denied any wrongdoing.（這位名人強烈否認任何不法行徑）。

perplexed：形容詞，困惑的、不解的。例句：The newest theory makes students perplexed.（這項最新的理論使學生們感到困惑）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法