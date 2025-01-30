《中英對照讀新聞》Belgian food safety authority: Do not eat Christmas trees 比利時食品安全當局：不要吃耶誕樹

比利時國王去年12月24日發表耶誕談話。（歐新社）

2025/01/30 05:30

◎孫宇青

The Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain in Belgium issued a warning to residents to not turn their Christmas trees into food.

比利時食品與食物鏈安全管理中心向大眾發出警告，不要將耶誕樹變成食物。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The agency made the statement in response to the city of Ghent recommending cooking with conifer needles in its list of ways to recycle Christmas trees.

該中心發表聲明是為了回應根特市在回收耶誕樹的方法清單中，建議使用針葉來烹飪。

"In Scandinavia, they have been doing it for a long time: picking the needles from the branches, briefly immersing them in boiling water, pouring them through a sieve and drying them on a clean cloth," Ghent’s website reads. "Once the needles are dry, you can make delicious spruce needle butter with them for bread or toast."

根特市網站寫道：「在斯堪地納維亞半島，當地人很長一段時間都這麼做：從樹枝上摘下針葉，將其短暫浸入沸水中，再倒入篩網，接著用乾淨的布擦乾。當針葉乾了，你就可以用它們製作可口的雲杉針葉奶油，用來塗麵包或吐司。」

However, the FASFC warned that Christmas trees "are not meant to end up in the food chain," explaining that trees grown for Christmas decorations are most often treated with pesticides and other potentially dangerous chemicals.

然而，食品與食物鏈安全管理中心警告，耶誕樹「不應進入食物鏈」，並解釋為耶誕節裝飾而種植的樹木，最常使用殺蟲劑和其他具潛在危險的化學品進行處理。

新聞辭典

needle：名詞，針；指針；針葉。例句：We sat on the ground covered with pine needles, sharing sandwiches.（我們坐在針葉滿布的地上一起吃三明治。）

immerse：動詞，浸泡；深陷於。例句：We immersed ourselves in the tranquil and peaceful moment.（我們沉浸於寧靜祥和的時刻。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法