中英對照讀新聞》Foreign tourists in Japan spent record 8 trillion yen in 2024 2024年外國遊客在日本花費破紀錄的8兆日圓

2024年訪日外國遊客人數與消費金額雙創新高。圖為2024年12月17日成排遊客在東京澀谷車站外的忠犬八公像前拍照。（歐新社）

2025/01/24 05:30

◎ 張沛元

Spending by foreign visitors in Japan reached 8.13 trillion yen in 2024, a 53.4 percent increase from the previous year, surpassing the 8 trillion yen mark for the first time, according to the Japan Tourism Agency.

根據日本觀光廳，2024年外國訪客在日本的花費金額達8.13兆日圓，較前1年增加53.4％，首次突破8兆日圓大關。

The number of visitors to the country also reached an all-time high, increasing by 47.1 percent from 2023 to 36,869,900 visitors.

（同年赴日外國）訪客人數也達歷來新高，較2023年增加47.1％，達3686萬9900人。

According to preliminary figures released on Jan. 15, spending by international tourists in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 37.3 percent compared to the same period the year before, totaling 2.31 trillion yen.

根據（今年）1月15日公布的初步數據，2024年第4季的國際遊客的花費，較去年同期成長37.3％，總計2.31兆日圓。

In addition to shopping, tourists also spent more on entertainment and leisure activities, including theme parks and ski resorts.

除了購物，（外國）遊客也在包括主題樂園與滑雪度假勝地等娛樂與休閒活動上花更多錢。

新聞辭典

surpass：動詞，超過，優於，勝過。例句：India has surpassed China as the most populous country in the world.（印度已超越中國，成為世界上人口最多的國家。）

all-time：形容詞，前所未有的，空前的。例句：Fans of Taylor Swift believe she is the greatest singer of all time.（泰勒絲的歌迷深信她是歷來最偉大的歌手。）

in addition to：片語，除了…還有。

