中英對照讀新聞》An Australia police officer who shocked a 95-year-old woman with a Taser is guilty of manslaughter 一名電擊95歲婦女的澳洲員警被依過失殺人定罪

電擊槍示意圖。（美聯社）

2025/01/22 05:30

◎管淑平

A police officer who shocked a 95-year-old nursing home resident with a Taser was found guilty of manslaughter in an Australian court Wednesday.

用電擊槍電擊一位95歲養老院居民的一名警官，週三在澳洲法院被判過失殺人罪成立。

請繼續往下閱讀...

A jury found Kristian James Samuel White guilty after 20 hours of deliberation.

陪審團經過20小時審議，判決克里斯蒂安‧詹姆斯‧山謬‧懷特有罪。

Clare Nowland, a great-grandmother who had dementia and used a walker, was refusing to put down the steak knife she was holding when the officer discharged his Taser at her in May 2023. Nowland fell backward after White shocked her and died a week later in hospital.

患有失智症並且依靠助行器的曾祖母克萊爾‧諾蘭德，2023年5月因拒絕放下手中的牛排刀，遭這名員警以電擊槍電擊後，向後倒下，一週後在醫院去世。

The prosecutor argued that White’s use of the Taser was “utterly unnecessary and obviously excessive," local news outlets said. (AP)

當地新聞媒體指出，檢察官主張，懷特使用電擊槍「完全沒有必要，而且明顯過度」。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

manslaughter：名詞，過失殺人、無預謀的殺人行為。例句：He was convicted of manslaughter after the accident.（他在發生這起意外後，被判過失殺人罪成立。）

deliberation：名詞，審議、商議。例句：After hours of deliberation, the committee reached a decision.（經過數小時的商議，委員會做出決定。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法