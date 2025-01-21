為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》US to tighten trade rules to hit low-cost China shipments 美國將緊縮貿易規則，以打擊低價中國貨物

    包括Shein等中國電商，濫用美國小額免稅措施，每日運送數百萬小包裹至美國。（路透）

    包括Shein等中國電商，濫用美國小額免稅措施，每日運送數百萬小包裹至美國。（路透）

    2025/01/21 05:30

    ◎魏國金

    The Biden administration on Friday issued last-minute proposed rules to curb duty-free imports under the $800 "de minimis" threshold, denying the low-value shipments exemption for goods that are subject to other punitive U.S. tariffs.

    拜登政府週五發布最後一個擬議規則，以限制800美元「最低限度豁免」門檻以下的商品免稅進口，亦即對受限於其他美國懲罰性關稅的產品，將拒絕其低價貨物豁免。

    The move marks a setback for e-commerce firms, including China-based Shein and PDD Holdings’ Temu, which have exploited the de minimis threshold to ship millions of small packages a day to U.S. customers.

    此舉對電商公司，包括以中國為基礎的希音與拼多多控股旗下的Temu而言是個打擊，這些公司濫用最低限度豁免門檻，每天運送數百萬個小包裹至美國客戶。

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency said the proposed rules would deny duty-free exemptions to low-value packages containing goods subject to Section 301 tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of Chinese import.

    美國海關與邊境保護局說，該擬議規則將拒絕對裝有受301條款影響的數千億美元中國進口產品的低價包裹提供免稅豁免。

    "We cannot let Chinese-founded e-commerce platforms gain an unfair trade advantage while American businesses play by the rules," National Economic Advisor Lael Brainard said in a statement.

    「我們不能讓在中國創立的電商平台取得不公平的貿易優勢，而同時美國的企業卻恪遵規則」，國家經濟顧問布蘭納德聲明說。

    新聞辭典

    last-minute：形容詞，最後的、臨時的。例句：They made a last-minute decision to change the plan.（他們在最後一刻做出改變計畫的決定。）

    play by the rules：遵守規則。例句：He doesn’t always play by the rules.（他不總是照規則行事。）

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    國際今日熱門

    2025春節專區

    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播