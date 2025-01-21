中英對照讀新聞》US to tighten trade rules to hit low-cost China shipments 美國將緊縮貿易規則，以打擊低價中國貨物

包括Shein等中國電商，濫用美國小額免稅措施，每日運送數百萬小包裹至美國。（路透）

2025/01/21 05:30

◎魏國金

The Biden administration on Friday issued last-minute proposed rules to curb duty-free imports under the $800 "de minimis" threshold, denying the low-value shipments exemption for goods that are subject to other punitive U.S. tariffs.

拜登政府週五發布最後一個擬議規則，以限制800美元「最低限度豁免」門檻以下的商品免稅進口，亦即對受限於其他美國懲罰性關稅的產品，將拒絕其低價貨物豁免。

The move marks a setback for e-commerce firms, including China-based Shein and PDD Holdings’ Temu, which have exploited the de minimis threshold to ship millions of small packages a day to U.S. customers.

此舉對電商公司，包括以中國為基礎的希音與拼多多控股旗下的Temu而言是個打擊，這些公司濫用最低限度豁免門檻，每天運送數百萬個小包裹至美國客戶。

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency said the proposed rules would deny duty-free exemptions to low-value packages containing goods subject to Section 301 tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of Chinese import.

美國海關與邊境保護局說，該擬議規則將拒絕對裝有受301條款影響的數千億美元中國進口產品的低價包裹提供免稅豁免。

"We cannot let Chinese-founded e-commerce platforms gain an unfair trade advantage while American businesses play by the rules," National Economic Advisor Lael Brainard said in a statement.

「我們不能讓在中國創立的電商平台取得不公平的貿易優勢，而同時美國的企業卻恪遵規則」，國家經濟顧問布蘭納德聲明說。

新聞辭典

last-minute：形容詞，最後的、臨時的。例句：They made a last-minute decision to change the plan.（他們在最後一刻做出改變計畫的決定。）

play by the rules：遵守規則。例句：He doesn’t always play by the rules.（他不總是照規則行事。）

