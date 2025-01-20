為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Vietnam to reward traffic offender snitches 越南獎勵交通違規檢舉人

    越南已開始獎勵舉報交通違規者的民眾，並提高了闖紅燈或開車使用手機的罰款。（法新社）

    越南已開始獎勵舉報交通違規者的民眾，並提高了闖紅燈或開車使用手機的罰款。（法新社）

    2025/01/20 05:30

    ◎陳成良

    Vietnam is to pay residents who snitch on traffic offenders up to five million dong ($200) as the Southeast Asian country strives to bring rule-breaking drivers into line on its notoriously chaotic roads.

    越南計劃向舉報交通違規者的居民提供高達500萬越南盾（約合200美元）的獎勵，作為整頓其臭名昭著混亂道路上的違規駕駛行為的一部分。

    Since the beginning of the year, authorities have dramatically upped the fines － to an almost unaffordable level for the average driver － for traffic violations including running a red light and using a mobile phone.

    自今年初起，當局已大幅提高針對闖紅燈和使用手機等交通違規行為的罰款，金額幾乎令普通駕駛者難以負擔。

    Under the new rules, anyone who reports a verified traffic offence in Vietnam － a one-party Communist state － can now bag up to 10 percent of fines levied, up to a ceiling of five million dong.

    根據新規定，在越南這個一黨制共產國家，舉報經確認的交通違規行為者可獲得罰款金額的10%，最高上限為500萬越南盾。

    In a country where the average monthly income is around 7.7 million dong, running a red light with a motorbike now costs more than six million dong, six times the previous figure.

    在一個平均月收入約為770萬越南盾的國家，騎摩托車闖紅燈的罰款現已超過600萬越南盾，為先前罰金的6倍。

    新聞辭典

    snitch：動詞，告密、告發。例句：He snitched on his friend to avoid punishment.

    （他為了逃避懲罰而告發了他的朋友。）snitch也可作為名詞，意為告密者、打小報告的人

    strive：動詞，努力、奮鬥，為了達成目標而竭盡全力 （常用於表達持續的努力）。

    例句：The organization strives to make a positive impact on society. （該組織致力於對社會產生正面的影響。）

