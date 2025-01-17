為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    中英對照讀新聞》Denny’s is closing 150 restaurants 丹尼餐廳將關閉150家門市

    美國知名連鎖餐廳丹尼餐廳在佛羅里達州邁阿密的1家門市。（路透檔案照）

    2025/01/17 05:30

    ◎張沛元

    Denny’s is closing 150 restaurants over the next year, and the 71-year-old diner chain is mulling a major change to its 24/7 operating hours.

    丹尼餐廳明年將關閉150家門市，這家有71年歷史的連鎖餐廳還考慮對其「1週7天、1天24小時」的營業時間做出重大改變。

    Fifty locations are set to close by the end of 2024, while the remaining 100 will shutter in 2025, Denny’s announced in an earnings call Tuesday. That amounts to a tenth of its restaurants, leaving 1,375 locations once completed.

    丹尼餐廳在週二的法說會上宣布，預定在2024年底前關閉50家門市，剩下的100家將在2025年停止營業。這相當於該連鎖餐廳所有門市的10分之1，一旦（150家門市）全部歇業，還剩1375家。

    Denny’s is targeting “underperforming restaurants” that are weighing down the company’s financial performance, according to Steve Dunn, Denny’s executive vice president and chief global development officer.

    根據丹尼餐廳執行副總裁兼全球發展長史蒂夫‧鄧恩，（會被）丹尼餐廳鎖定（關門的門市），是那些拖累該公司財務績效的「表現欠佳的餐廳」。

    新聞辭典

    mull：動詞，深思熟慮。

    shutter：動詞，關店，停止營業。例句：Macy’s unveiled for the first time which 150 stores will be shuttered over the next three years.（梅西百貨首度公布未來3年將關閉150家門市的名單。）

    weigh someone/something down：片語，壓倒，壓彎；使焦慮，使沮喪。例句：She was weighed down with grief.（她悲痛欲絕）。

