中英對照讀新聞》’Flying over Berlin’ on Europe’s highest swing 搭著歐洲最高的鞦韆「在柏林上空飛」

遊客在柏林玩歐洲最高的鞦韆。（法新社）

2025/01/15 05:30

◎管淑平

Pascal Vent let out a nervous laugh as he peered down at the ground from Berlin’s newest tourist attraction, a swing on the top of a 40-storey tower block.

帕斯卡‧文特從柏林最新景點——一座位於40層大樓頂的鞦韆上，望著下方的地面，緊張地笑出來。

Billed as the highest swing in Europe, the contraption on top of a hotel is a novel way to take in the city － with a dose of adrenaline thrown in.

這座設於一家飯店頂樓的新玩意，標榜是歐洲最高的鞦韆，是欣賞這座城市的一種嶄新方式—加上一點腎上腺素。

Once strapped into a harness, customers are propelled forward so that when they are at the high point of the swing, there is nothing between them and the ground 120 metres below.

遊客被以安全帶固定後，就會被往前推，當他們盪到鞦韆最高點，他們與120公尺下的地面之間，毫無任何遮擋物。

"After the first few swings, you get used to it and you feel free," said Vent, a media worker who wanted to try out the swing for his 36th birthday.

「盪個幾次後，你就會習慣並且感到自由」，為了慶祝36歲生日而來試試這個鞦韆的媒體工作者文特說。

"We wanted to create something simple and easy to access," said Andi Hoefer, managing director of the company that set up the swing. (AFP)

「我們想創造簡單又容易玩的東西」，設置這座鞦韆的公司總經理安迪‧霍佛說。（法新社）

新聞辭典

peer：動詞，凝視；仔細查看。例句：The old man peered through his glasses at the tiny print in the book.（這位老先生透過他的眼鏡，仔細查看書中的小字。）

propel：動詞，推動，推進。例句：The engine propels the car forward.（引擎推動車輛前進。）

