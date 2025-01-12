中英對照讀新聞》Florence’s landmark passageway over Ponte Vecchio reopens to public佛羅倫斯穿越老橋的地標通道 向公眾重新開放

瓦薩里走廊跨越阿諾河的老橋，是旅客趨之若鶩的景點。（路透）

2025/01/12 05:30

◎林家宇

A Renaissance-era raised passageway that connects Florence’s Uffizi Galleries to the Medici’s former residence, Palazzo Pitti, will reopen to the public on Saturday, offering spectacular views of the historic Italian city.

一座於文藝復興時代搭建、連接佛羅倫斯烏菲茲美術館與梅迪奇家族故居彼提宮的通道，已重新向公眾開放，提供這座義大利歷史之城壯麗的景觀。

The Vasari Corridor, named after Giorgio Vasari, the 16th century architect, painter and art historian who designed it, snakes its way through central Florence, passing over the Arno river via the Ponte Vecchio bridge, one of the city’s landmarks.

以設計這座通道的16世紀建築師、畫家和藝術史學家瓦薩里為名的瓦薩里走廊，彎曲延伸穿越佛羅倫斯中心，經由城市地標之一的老橋跨越阿諾河。

The Uffizi museum, which manages the corridor and oversaw restoration and safety upgrades costing 11 million euros ($11.5 million), called it, in a statement, an "air tunnel" hovering over the heart of the city.

耗資1100萬歐元（約1150萬美元）進行的修復和安全升級工程，由管理通道的烏菲茲美術館監督。美術館聲明描述，通道是一座盤旋於城市心臟地帶的「空中廊道」。

新聞辭典

spectacular：形容詞，壯麗的、驚嘆的。例句：The landscape before him was so spectacular that he had no words to descibe.（在他面前的景觀如此壯麗，使得他無法用言詞描述。）

snake：動詞，蜿蜒伸展。例句：The queue for the singer’s new album snaked its way around the whole mall.（為了這名歌手的新專輯，排隊人潮延伸環繞整座商場。）

