中英對照讀新聞》An ‘empty’ Paris restaurant turned away Serena Williams 巴黎1家「空蕩蕩」的餐廳拒絕小威廉絲入內用餐

2025/01/10 05:30

◎張沛元

Most of us don’t have 23 Grand Slam titles to our names, but we finally do have something in common with Serena Williams.

大多數人名下都沒有23座網球大滿貫冠軍盃，但我們終於跟小威廉絲有些許共同點了。

The tennis legend took to X to complain about being turned away from a restaurant that she described as “empty,” an experience that many of us mere-mortal diners have encountered.

這位網壇傳奇人物在社群平台X上抱怨，她被1家她形容為「空蕩蕩」的餐廳拒絕入內用餐，此等經驗許多吾等凡人食客都遇過。

The restaurant replied with a note of regret. “Please accept our deepest apologies for the disappointment you encountered tonight,” it wrote in response to her post.

該餐廳回覆表示遺憾。「對於今晚讓您感到失望，請接受我們最深切的歉意，」該餐廳在回覆她的推文中寫道。

“Unfortunately, our rooftop bar was indeed fully booked and the only unoccupied tables you saw belonged to our gourmet restaurant, L’Oiseau Blanc, which was fully reserved.

「遺憾的是，我們的屋頂酒吧真的被訂滿了，您看到空桌，屬於我們的美食餐廳L’Oiseau Blanc，（也）已被預訂一空。」

新聞辭典

turn away：片語，轉過臉去；不讓（某人）進入。例句：The government turned away two boats carrying nearly 100 people believed to be illegal immigrants from Africa.（政府拒絕2艘據信搭載100名來自非洲的非法移民的船隻進入。）

to one’s name：片語，在自己名下；屬於自己所有。例句：She did not have a penny to her name after quitting her job.（她離職後名下一毛錢也沒有。）

in common：片語，共同，共有的。

