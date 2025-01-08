為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Germany’s Scholz set to run for second term after potential rival bows out在可能的對手退出後，德國總理蕭茲準備角逐第二任

    德國總理蕭茲。（歐新社）

    2025/01/08 05:30

    ◎管淑平

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was set to run for a second term in upcoming snap elections after his popular Defence Minister Boris Pistorius—a possible replacement—ruled himself out of the running on Thursday.

    德國總理奧拉夫‧蕭茲準備在即將到來的提前選舉中競選連任，在可能取代他的人選、具有人氣的國防部長鮑里斯‧佩斯托瑞斯週四宣布排除參選後。

    "I have just informed our party and parliamentary group leaders that I will not be standing as a candidate for the office of federal chancellor," Pistorius said in a video posted to SPD social media channels on Thursday evening.

    「我剛剛通知本黨和議會黨團領袖，我不會參選聯邦總理職位」，佩斯托瑞斯週四晚間在社民黨社群媒體頻道發布的影片中說。

    But it leaves the ruling Social Democrats with Germany’s most unpopular chancellor on record as their candidate at a time when the party is already trailing in third place behind the opposition conservatives and the far-right.

    但是這項決定，使得執政的社會民主黨人，在支持度已落後於反對派保守黨和極右翼政黨，而位居第三的此刻，由德國有史以來最不受歡迎的總理為其候選人。

    Traditionally the incumbent chancellor would always be in pole position to lead his or her party into the next election. But even within the SPD, a majority favored Pistorius running for chancellor over Scholz. (Reuters)

    傳統上，現任總理向來是帶領他或她的政黨投入下次選舉的頭號人選，但就連在社民黨內，大多數人都支持佩斯托瑞斯，而非蕭茲角逐總理。（路透）

    新聞辭典

    bow out：片語，退出，辭職。例句：After years of service, she decided to bow out from her position.（服務多年後，她決定辭去她的職位。）

    incumbent：形容詞，現任的，在職的。例句：The incumbent president will run for re-election next year.（現任總統將在明年競選連任。）

