中英對照讀新聞》Colleges Warn Foreign Students to Get to Campus Before Trump Takes Office 多所大學警告外籍生在川普上任前返校

康乃爾大學等多所美國名校在放寒假前警告外籍生，最好在美國總統當選人川普就職前返校。（美聯社檔案照）

2024/12/20 05:30

◎ 張沛元

With students at many colleges wrapping up final exams this week and preparing for their winter break, a number of schools are advising their international students to return to campus before President-elect Donald J. Trump is inaugurated on Jan. 20.

隨著許多（美國）大學的學生本週結束期末考與準備放寒假，多所學校建議該校外籍生，在總統當選人川普（明年）1月20日就職前返校。

Harvard, Penn and U.S.C. were among the universities and colleges that issued advisories in anticipation of possible travel bans.

哈佛、賓大與南加大名列預期（新政府）可能下達旅行禁令而對外籍生發出告誡的大專院校之林。

During his last administration, Mr. Trump imposed restrictions on entry to the United States from seven majority-Muslim countries.

川普在首度執政期間曾對7個穆斯林人口佔多數的國家實施入境美國限制。

“A travel ban is likely to go into effect soon after inauguration,” Cornell’s Office of Global Learning warned students on its website late last month.

康乃爾大學的全球學習辦公室上月底在其網站上警告學生：「旅行禁令可能在（川普）就職後不久生效」。

新聞辭典

in anticipation (of)：片語，預計到…，預料到…。例句：Hundreds of thousands of people were fleeing the country in anticipation of renewed violence.（數十萬人因預期暴力再起而逃離該國。）

impose on：片語，加（稅，義務等）於；強使某人接受。例句：The government has imposed sanctions on several gang leaders over violence and severe human rights abuse in the country.（政府已制裁數名該國有暴力行為與嚴重侵犯人權的幫派頭子。）

