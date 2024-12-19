中英對照讀新聞》Denmark welcomes return of banned South Korean noodles丹麥歡迎被禁的南韓泡麵回歸

丹麥重新開放南韓三養食品的辣味泡麵，示意圖。（歐新社檔案照）

2024/12/19 05:30

◎孫宇青

Danes in central Copenhagen marked the return to supermarket shelves of fiery South Korean ramen noodles that had been banned for being too spicy.

哥本哈根市中心的丹麥人慶祝南韓辣味泡麵重新回到超市貨架上，這些泡麵曾因太辣而被禁賣。

Stores in Denmark in June removed three variants of South Korean Samyang Foods’ Buldak instant ramen line after the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration found the noodles’ high capsaicin level posed a serious health risk.

丹麥獸醫食品局在發現南韓三養食品株式會社的火辣雞拉麵系列中的高含量辣椒素，構成嚴重的健康風險後，丹麥商店在6月下架該系列的3種口味。

The regulator’s warning in June was specifically aimed at children and youngsters, who challenge each other on social media to eat the spicy ramen, it said in a statement at the time.

監管機構在6月的聲明中表示，該警告專門針對兒童和青少年，因為他們在社群媒體上群起挑戰吃辣味泡麵。

But the ban was lifted in July for two of the three variants after further examination of the spicy noodles showed that they did not exceed the critical capsaicin level.（Reuters）

但在對辣味泡麵的進一步檢查顯示，它們的辣椒素沒有超過規定標準後，在7月對3種口味中的2種解除禁令。（路透）

新聞辭典

fiery：形容詞，火紅的；（食物）辣的。例句：A huge throng came here to take photos of the fiery sunset.（一大群人來這裡拍攝落日餘暉。）

variant：名詞或形容詞，變體；有差異的。例句：Unfortunately we have found a new variant of the virus.（不幸的是，我們發現這種病毒的新變種。）

